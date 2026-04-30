15 Best Disney Sidekicks Of All Time, Ranked

While every character in the history of Disney probably feels like the main character of their story, everyone is also a supporting character in someone else's narrative. But that doesn't diminish the role of a sidekick. Whether they're the comic relief, the emotional support, or simply along for the vibes, they serve an important role for the hero. Honestly, sidekicks deserve more recognition.

That's why we're showing our appreciation for our favorite Disney sidekicks by counting down the very best in animation and live-action. It's the least we can do to honor those characters who are behind the main characters getting one jump ahead, wishing upon a star, or living out a tale as old as time.

However, it's worth noting that some characters that might be considered as sidekicks, such as Stitch, Baymax, or Baloo, do not appear on this list. In an effort to whittle down the list, we eliminated anyone who is more of a co-star rather than a sidekick. In other words, if the plot of their movie doesn't fundamentally change without their involvement, then they're a sidekick.

Now with that in mind, let's get into the best Disney movie sidekicks of all time.