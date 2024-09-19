Josh Gad Has One Big Regret About Voicing Olaf In Disney's Frozen

When Josh Gad joined the voice cast of Disney's animated movie "Frozen," which came out in 2013, he probably didn't think that he was about to become part of one of the biggest pop culture juggernauts in recent history. Both the original and its 2019 sequel, "Frozen II," made buckets of money at the box office, while the first movie also scored an Academy Award for best original song (thanks to the inescapable earworm "Let It Go"). Plus, Gad's character Olaf, a living snowman who wants to experience summer, became a breakout success on his own. So does Gad have any regrets about his "Frozen" experience? Yes, actually. He wishes he'd changed his voice a little more for the character.

"If I could do it all over again, I would not have lent that snowman my voice. I would've created a different voice," Gad said while participating in an interview at Fan Expo Canada, which one fan chronicled on TikTok. "It's very weird being in a supermarket and having a little child go like this ..." Gad joked, as he slowly turned his head to the side, mimicking kids who recognize him in public.

"That was my first big mistake," Gad went on, before admitting that his voice is something he's used to great effect throughout his career. "But, you know, people tell me I have a very unique voice. People seem to like my voice, so I try to give it to them when I can."