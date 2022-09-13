Michael Caine Approached The Muppet Christmas Carol Like A Royal Shakespeare Company Production

When you see a real actor performing with The Muppets, it is easy to think that would be a straightforward process. You show up and goof around with some puppets for a bit and don't have to take things too seriously. While this can work for a sketch on "The Muppet Show," it's not really the case when it comes to a real-life actor with a sizable role in a feature film. Sure, Steve Martin or Mel Brooks can come in for one scene in "The Muppet Movie" and do a schtick, but the weight of the story does not rest on them. Charles Durning as Doc Hopper and Austin Pendleton as Doc's sidekick, Max, cannot afford to be knowingly silly. They are ostensibly the antagonists of the movie, and if they do not play the film straight, there are no stakes to the picture. Therefore, there's no drama and no reason to care. The same goes for Charles Grodin in "The Great Muppet Caper."

Without question, though, no one understood this better than Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge in "The Muppet Christmas Carol." This was the first time that a human being was not only important to the film but they played the true lead of the picture, carrying the entirety of the emotional weight on their shoulders. This is an adaption of the classic Charles Dickens novel, and Scrooge is the character with arguably one of the most powerful and famous arcs in literary history. Michael Caine had to take "The Muppet Christmas Carol" as seriously as a heart attack to convey all that, and he knew from the beginning that was the only way the film would work.