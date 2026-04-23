Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Review: A Breezy But Inessential Animated Spin-Off

If you're any sort of fan of Netflix's "Stranger Things," then chances are you saw the "Conformity Gate" conspiracy theory which somehow spread through the fanbase like a delusional wildfire after the show released its finale episode earlier this year. Essentially, some desperate fans drove themselves crazy by forming a theory that an entirely different final episode of the show was secretly waiting in the wings. Of course, this was never true. As is the case with so many beloved TV programs coming to an end, the root of fans' hurt can be chalked up to separation anxiety, the realization that this chapter of their lives was now over. There's no going back in time, folks!

Or is there? Almost as if anticipating the fans' longing for the good old days of the show, along comes the new spin-off series "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" to try and scratch that itch. While plans for the show have been discussed since about 2022, it's not been entirely clear what it would end up being. Creator and showrunner Eric Robles made comments at the 2025 Annecy Animation Film Festival stating that a major inspiration for the series were movie tie-in cartoons from the 1980s, shows like "The Real Ghostbusters" and "Beetlejuice." While those cartoons quickly went off on their own paths away from the film(s), "Tales From '85" is trying to have its cake and eat it too. It's presented as a "lost season" of the main series, turning the dial back to the early seasons when most everyone was enamored with the show. However, that choice is what holds the otherwise breezy, engaging show back. It's an enjoyable watch, but can "Stranger Things," a show famous for indulgent nostalgia, get away with having nostalgia for itself?