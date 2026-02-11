A Key Stranger Things Story Is Coming To Netflix - Is It Too Little Too Late?

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" had an alternate dimension's worth of ground to cover, and that's true whether you think the finale wrapped up proceedings in a touching and satisfying manner, or if you were personally affronted by the conclusion. While the majority of the series' primary characters and most major plot threads were addressed, there was one fairly glaring omission: the full backstory of Henry Creel aka Vecna aka 001 aka Mr. Whatsit (Jamie Campbell Bower), as well as his relationship to (and the origin of) the Upside Down dimension and the Abyss world. To be sure, the biggest plot points concerning these topics were touched upon by the end of the final season, and yet there was still a notable incompleteness to it.

There's a reason for this, of course, and it's that all of these backstory questions are explored within an ancillary tie-in production: "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," a stage play co-written by creators The Duffer Brothers, which premiered in London in 2023 before finally arriving on Broadway in New York City last year. The trend of original franchise tie-in stories produced for the stage began with "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," but where that play is a sequel tale set decades after the novels, "The First Shadow" is a pretty key part of the mythology of "Stranger Things."

Understanding the inaccessibility of all fans of the series to travel to NYC, Netflix has confirmed (via Collider) that the play will be professionally filmed for a forthcoming release on the streaming service. However, now that the hype surrounding the series has died down and the future of the franchise is uncertain, the airing of the play could be too little, too late.