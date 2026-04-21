The Pitt Season 2 Finale Ratings Prove The Show Is Bigger Than Ever (Despite Criticism)

"The Pitt" is a hit. According to a report in Variety, the Season 2 finale of the "real-time" medical drama set in a chaotic emergency department smashed the show's own viewership records.

The outlet reports that "9:00 P.M.," the season finale in question, drew in 9.7 million viewers throughout the weekend after it dropped on the streamer on April 16. Besides that, the overall show crossed 15 million viewers, which puts it in elite territory as far as HBO Max is concerned; other shows that have achieved this milestone include "Game of Thrones" spin-offs "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" as well as Mike White's buzzy sort-of anthology series "The White Lotus" and the Stephen King-inspired series "It: Welcome to Derry."

This ... shouldn't surprise anybody, if I'm being honest. "The Pitt" is a well-made show that harkens back to the golden era of medical procedurals (like "ER," where "The Pitt" showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, director John Wells, and star and executive producer Noah Wyle first linked up), and people really like it. (The lack of a U.K. distribution partner for "The Pitt" is, apparently, part of the reason behind the recent expansion of HBO Max into Ireland and the U.K., which certainly speaks to the demand for the series.) And yet, if you're hanging around certain corners of Al Gore's internet, you'll leave with the impression that "The Pitt" isn't just a bad show that sucks; it's actually evil, even!

I'm being flip, but the fact that "The Pitt" is appointment viewing in the same way that "Game of Thrones" once was is just a fact. So why is the show making some people mad?