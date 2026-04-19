The Pitt Season 2's Extreme Realism Explains Why Some Fans Feel Disappointed

This article contains discussions of mental health and suicidal ideation, as well as spoilers for the Season 2 finale of "The Pitt," "9:00 P.M."

The hit HBO Max series "The Pitt" is intense. It follows the emergency department of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center over the course of a single shift, with each episode in a season correlating to an hour in that shift. The show can be anxiety-inducing and stifling, with the life-or-death stakes of its characters' every action made abundantly clear. Patients can die, sometimes in gruesome ways and for seemingly no reason.

In the first season of "The Pitt," some of that misery was offset by the sheer competency of the titular emergency department's medical staff. Despite the horrific tragedy of the Pittfest shooting that took place in Season 1, the bright-eyed new students, capable residents, and steadfast nurses of "The Pitt" united under the leadership of Senior Emergency Attending Physician Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) to save as many lives as possible. Under his guidance (and calming, handsome visage), it seemed like anything was possibly. (Seriously, Dr. Robby was so comforting that it gave him something in common with Joshua Jackson's dashing Dr. Maxwell "Max" Bankman on the silly medical soap "Doctor Odyssey.")

Cut to Season 2, set 10 months later, and both those fresh-faced newbies and their seasoned peers are starting to feel the weight of working around so much death. Even Dr. Robby is completely burnt out and struggling with suicidal ideation, making him lash out at the younger doctors-in-training. The simple satisfactions of seeing the Pitt team save the day have become more complicated. It makes for richer storytelling, but that same realism was disappointing for fans who were looking for more of the same from Season 1.