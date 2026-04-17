Dr. Al-Hashimi's The Pitt Season 2 Secret Is Personal For Some Viewers — Including Me

Don't head into your emergency department shift if you haven't watched "9:00 P.M.," the season 2 finale of "The Pitt." Massive spoilers ahead.

In the final moments of the penultimate episode of "The Pitt" season 2, we learn something critical about Sepideh Moafi's Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi. A talented and excellent physician, Dr. Al-Hashimi is set to take over the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department while Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) is away on a three month sabbatical. However, it turns out she's suffered from sporadic seizure episodes since she was a small child in Iran after developing a case of viral meningitis.

Though her episodes are largely controlled by medication, and she works closely with her neurologist to monitor her situation, Al-Hashimi privately admits to Robby in the season 2 finale, "9:00 P.M.," that she's had not one but two seizures during their shift that day. Her seizures are characterized as focal impaired awareness seizures or "FIAS," which make the person experiencing them simply look like they're distracted or disassociating. "They tried every anti-seizure medication, but I still had episodes every few months or so," she explains. "Nobody's ever noticed before. They just think I'm thoughtful."

When Al-Hashimi told Robby this, I felt my heart drop — because I have a history with seizures, and I understand her terror and helplessness so well.

Unlike Al-Hashimi, my seizure history doesn't have anything to do with a previous illness, and it's seemingly far less frequent and consistent; over the course of my 35 years of being alive, I've had three seizure incidents. But because their root cause is ultimately murky, I live with a low-simmering fear that it could happen again at any time and derail my current life. Watching Al-Hashimi grapple with that very thought was gutting ... and familiar.