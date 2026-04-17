The Pitt Season 2 Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

Don't clock out and head to the bar if you haven't watched "9:00 P.M.," the season 2 finale of "The Pitt." Spoilers ahead!

"The Pitt" doesn't really seem like the kind of show that would even have a post-credits scene, but there is one in the season 2 finale, so definitely don't shut off the episode too quickly if you don't want to miss a delightful little moment between residents Dr. Trinity Santos and Dr. Mel King (Isa Briones and Taylor Dearden).

Nobody ever really has a good day on "The Pitt," the HBO Max medical drama created by R. Scott Gemmill and his former "ER" buddies John Wells and Noah Wyle. (Though for legal reasons, "ER" and "The Pitt" are totally different.) This is especially true for Santos in season 2, who keeps having to take time out of her busy day to finish all of her charts. Exhausted and fried, Santos is working on charts when Mel comes to sit with her, near tears over the fact that she has to go through a second terrible deposition over a treatment she provided for a young patient back in season 1.

In a move that surprises both Mel and the audience, Santos asks her colleague if she wants to get a drink after work. (Dearden does something really funny where she looks over her shoulder to make sure Santos isn't talking to someone else.) Not only that, but Santos asks Mel if she likes karaoke. "What I do is more like primal scream therapy," she clarifies. "There's nothing like getting wasted and just absolutely wailing to shake off a sh** show like today." And that's exactly what they do: the post-credits scene shows Santos and Mel scream-singing "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette. It's charming, funny, and perfect.