The Pitt Season 2 Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained
Don't clock out and head to the bar if you haven't watched "9:00 P.M.," the season 2 finale of "The Pitt." Spoilers ahead!
"The Pitt" doesn't really seem like the kind of show that would even have a post-credits scene, but there is one in the season 2 finale, so definitely don't shut off the episode too quickly if you don't want to miss a delightful little moment between residents Dr. Trinity Santos and Dr. Mel King (Isa Briones and Taylor Dearden).
Nobody ever really has a good day on "The Pitt," the HBO Max medical drama created by R. Scott Gemmill and his former "ER" buddies John Wells and Noah Wyle. (Though for legal reasons, "ER" and "The Pitt" are totally different.) This is especially true for Santos in season 2, who keeps having to take time out of her busy day to finish all of her charts. Exhausted and fried, Santos is working on charts when Mel comes to sit with her, near tears over the fact that she has to go through a second terrible deposition over a treatment she provided for a young patient back in season 1.
In a move that surprises both Mel and the audience, Santos asks her colleague if she wants to get a drink after work. (Dearden does something really funny where she looks over her shoulder to make sure Santos isn't talking to someone else.) Not only that, but Santos asks Mel if she likes karaoke. "What I do is more like primal scream therapy," she clarifies. "There's nothing like getting wasted and just absolutely wailing to shake off a sh** show like today." And that's exactly what they do: the post-credits scene shows Santos and Mel scream-singing "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette. It's charming, funny, and perfect.
The post-credits scene in The Pitt season 2 takes audiences out on a light, funny note
Both seasons of "The Pitt" have been, to put it lightly, extremely heavy. That makes sense when you consider the subject matter at hand; the show aims to shine a spotlight on the difficult and long shifts that medical professionals experience all the time, especially ones in chaotic emergency departments like this one. In season 1, a mass shooting became the main storyline during the back half of the season; in season 2, Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch experiences a worsening mental health crisis as his shift continues.
That's why it's so delightful to watch Santos and Mel kick back and have some fun — and the actors add in some really funny small details that make the entire scene really sing (pun intended). Mel is ever-so-slightly off-beat, indicating that she doesn't have the best rhythm, and partway through their performance, Santos reaches over to her coworker and pulls out her hair tie, literally forcing Mel to "let her hair down." It's also another fun opportunity to showcase Isa Briones' excellent singing voice. We heard her croon to Baby Jane Doe earlier in season 2, and while her scream-singing "You Oughta Know" is far less refined, Briones is a real-life Broadway star ... and it's fun that the show lets her show off from time to time.
We'll see both Briones and Taylor Dearden, we assume, in season 3 of "The Pitt," even though other actors like Supriya Ganesh will see their fictional doctors move on. You can stream "The Pitt" on HBO Max now.