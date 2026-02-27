The Pitt Season 2: Dr. Mel King's Legal Troubles, Explained

Don't clock into your ER shift if you haven't watched "2:00 P.M.," the latest episode of "The Pitt." Spoilers ahead!

A constant on "The Pitt," the HBO Max medical drama from showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, director and executive producer John Wells, and its star Noah Wyle, is that none of the characters are having a good day. Set in a busy Pittsburgh emergency room and structured so that each episode takes place in a real-time "hour," the series features a truly outstanding ensemble cast (led by Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) — and that includes Taylor Dearden's Dr. Mel King. Again, nobody on "The Pitt" has a "good" day, but Mel is having an exceptionally bad one.

A big part of Mel's no-good, very bad day is her upcoming deposition in a medical malpractice case ... and in the season's eighth episode, we finally learn what the case concerns. Both Mel and her fellow resident, Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris), are named in the lawsuit, and before her own deposition, Mel runs into Parker. They're not really supposed to discuss the case in any traditional sense, so Parker delivers a "monologue," as she terms it. She then tells Mel:

"The malpractice case is frivolous. The mother of the measles kid claims we caused intellectual decline by performing a spinal tap. But the tap was perfect with no complications. Her son presented with altered mental status due to low oxygen from measles pneumonia. Any change in intellect was due to hypoxic brain injury. It had nothing to do with your spinal tap. End of monologue."

Fans of "The Pitt" now know exactly why Mel is being deposed — it's related to a pediatric measles case that made waves on the show back at the end of season 1.