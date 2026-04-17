The Pitt Season 2 Finale: How Dr. Al-Hashimi's Reveal Affects Robby's Future

This article contains discussions of mental health and suicidal ideation, as well as spoilers for "The Pitt" season 2 finale, "9:00 P.M."

On the penultimate episode of "The Pitt," Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) told Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) something that could change the next several months of his life, so let's talk about Al-Hashimi's confession and where Robby can go from here.

At the end of that episode, "8:00 P.M.," Al-Hashimi asks Robby if they can speak privately, at which point she presents him with a chart for a patient who's 40 years old and has been suffering from intermittent seizures for over three decades. In the season 2 finale, "9:00 P.M.," Al-Hashimi opens up about precisely what's going on.

As she confesses to Robby, she developed seizures as a child after a severe case of viral meningitis in Iran. "They tried every anti-seizure medication, but I still had episodes every few months or so," Al-Hashimi says of her seizures, which aren't typical tonic-clonic (formerly known as grand mal) seizures. "Nobody's ever noticed before. They just think I'm thoughtful." That's because Al-Hashimi's seizures are categorized as FIAS, or "focal impaired awareness seizures," which are characterized by moments of apparent distraction or lack of focus. As Al-Hashimi tells Robby, she's kept them under control with Keppra, an anti-seizure medication. Here's the problem: She had two episodes during her shift that day.

To be extremely clear, Al-Hashimi also clarifies that her neurologist — the same neurologist we saw her try and call earlier in the season — cleared her to drive and work as an attending surgeon. Still, this new development is troubling for her and Robby, as she's set to temporarily replace him as the head of the emergency department.