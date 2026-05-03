5 Forgotten '90s Miniseries That Still Hold Up Today

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All the way up to the 1990s, many TV networks were averse to making long-form, serialized stories. Soap operas were, of course, the grand exception — some American soaps ran daily for decades – but most primetime shows were presented episodically, with each 30-minute or one-hour TV episode concluding its drama by the end of its time slot. It was a banner event if there was a two-part episode, or better yet, a season-ending cliffhanger to your favorite primetime shows. The episodic model was more syndication-friendly, ensuring that casual TV viewers could randomly catch reruns of certain shows without needing any broader context for the story. This was long before the days of TiVo and streaming and binge-watching, so the decision did make sense.

Of course, networks were able to work around the episodic model and tell longer, more in-depth stories in the form of the miniseries. A miniseries was perfect for epic TV events, as they were longer than one-evening TV movies, but didn't necessarily require whole seasons to play out. One could adapt a piece of classic literature into a four-hour event (with commercials), and leave it there, not having to worry about being renewed for a second season, but also drawing in crowds for, essentially, multiple nighttime events.

The 1990s saw a few miniseries trends continuing, notably with the influx of classic lit. Stephen King books slotted well into the miniseries format (the notoriously long 1994 miniseries of "The Stand" was very popular), and his works graced the small screen many times throughout the decade (albeit in network-safe form). Some filmmakers even got a little experimental with the medium. Below are five 1990s miniseries that you might have missed, serving as reminders of what 1990s TV really looked like.