Emily Blunt Missed Out On The MCU Because Of A Jack Black Comedy Flop

Jonathan Swift published his popular fantasy-cum-political-satire "Gulliver's Travels" — a.k.a. "Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. In Four Parts. By Lemuel Gulliver, First a Surgeon, and then a Captain of Several Ships" — in 1726. Gulliver, in traveling to faraway and bizarre lands, finds several countries and kingdoms whose entire societies are focused on trivial matters, often to the point of ruination. In Lilliput, the citizens are six-inch-tall royals, and the country has split into factions over which side of the egg is more appropriate for cracking. Gulliver also visits the giant country of Brobdingnag, the floating island of Laputa, and several other fantastical places. To this day, Swift's novel is a provocative and pointed read, poking fun at governmental idiocy in general, and foolish obsessives in particular.

Rob Letterman's 2010 film adaptation of "Gulliver's Travels" is ... not provocative. In fact, it's downright dumb. The 2010 film is set in the modern day, and Gulliver is a low-rent slob played by Jack Black, whisked off to faraway countries where he gets to be sloppy and selfish. The movie is a mere comedic adventure story, just without the humor and without the adventure. It takes place mostly in Lilliput and Brobdingnag, and it features a giant robot battle. The most poetic moment is when Jack recites the lyrics to Edwin Starr's "War." It wasn't well received.

Emily Blunt appeared in "Gulliver's Travels" as Mary, the Princess of Lilliput, a central figure in the Lilliputian political intrigue. As revealed by the new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, Blunt had to make this film instead of auditioning to play Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She said explicitly which gig she would have rather had.