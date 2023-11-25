What Edge Of Tomorrow Looks Like Without Special Effects

Doug Liman's epic sci-fi adventure "Edge of Tomorrow" (aka "Live Die Repeat") remains one of the great underappreciated event films of the last decade. Featuring solid performances from Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and a sharp script from Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth, the 2014 spectacle is a compelling and even enthralling piece of entertainment.

The story, based on the novel "All You Need is Kill" by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, follows public affairs officer Major William Cage (Cruise), who inexplicably gets caught up in a war between humanity and an invading alien force. After dying on the battlefield, Cage wakes up the day before and quickly realizes he is somehow reliving the same day over and over again, resetting each time he gets killed. He then teams up with Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Blunt) to figure out the cause of his condition and the best way to utilize it against the aliens.

Naturally, with aliens and enormous battles at the story's center, special effects are required to bring Liman's vision to vivid life. While computer-generated imagery (CGI) was necessary for specific elements, notably the tentacled alien baddies, "Edge of Tomorrow" surprisingly relies on practical effects with tremendous results. Don't believe me? Read on to see what the film looked like without special effects.