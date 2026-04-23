Lord Of The Rings: What Happened To Every Major Character After Return Of The King

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Between the blockbuster movies, "The Rings of Power" series on Prime Video, and countless other media projects, "The Lord of the Rings" is still the fantasy franchise to rule them all. Created by author J.R.R. Tolkien, the medieval fantasy tale takes place in the realm of Middle-earth, with its heroes battling the dark lord Sauron. This war concludes with Sauron destroyed along with the One Ring of Power in the climax of Tolkien's "The Return of the King," restoring lasting peace for much of Middle-earth. This provides a happy ending for many of the surviving main characters in the War for the Ring as the heroes go their separate ways.

Through appendices and other ancillary material, Tolkien has revealed what happened to many of his fan-favorite characters following his main narrative. Some of these codas are bittersweet, while others maintain the happier elements alluded to in the text. Some of this material was even filmed for the Peter Jackson "Lord of the Rings" extended edition that we'll never see, reflecting the source material. Within Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings," here's what happened to every major character after "The Return of the King."