Author J.R.R. Tolkien's landmark work is creating the high fantasy realm of Middle-earth, the setting of his novels "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." An enormously influential saga, Tolkien's writings, including the Middle-earth history book "The Silmarillion," have inspired countless other stories. The novels themselves have been adapted into various film, television, and video game projects, culminating in "The Lord of the Rings" becoming the fantasy franchise to rule them all. Populating Middle-earth are loads of iconic heroes and villains, including some of the most powerful figures in medieval fantasy literature.

We're highlighting the strongest characters to appear in canonical Middle-earth stories, from ancient entities in the formation of the world to the pivotal figures in "The Lord of the Rings." We'll look at how several characters are depicted in adaptations, as well as how they appear in Tolkien's texts. This list also includes people who have yet to be seen on-screen, including several of the best "Lord of the Rings" characters who weren't in the movies.

Here are the 10 strongest characters in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, ranked from the least to most powerful.