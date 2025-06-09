Why Did Saruman Turn Evil In The Lord Of The Rings?

Saruman is a key character in "The Lord of the Rings." He's the primary antagonist in "The Two Towers" and hangs around the edges of the story both before and after that point, threatening peace and stability across Middle-earth in the process. From the get-go, there's no doubt who Saruman is: He's a Wizard gone bad. And when I say "Wizard," I don't mean your average magic-wielder. This is one of Tolkien's five famous Istari — angelic beings sent to protect the Free Peoples of the world from the threat of Sauron.

Saruman infamously fails in his mission, breaking bad and going after power for himself. In the "Return of the King" book, he dies differently than in Peter Jackson's extended edition of the same story. In the printed version, he is still stabbed to death by Wormtongue, but not on the tower of Orthanc. The violent event takes place on the doorstep of Bag End in the Shire. Right before he dies, Frodo actually counsels his fellow Hobbits (including the intensely protective Samwise Gamgee) not to kill the Istar, saying:

"No, Sam! (...) Do not kill him even now. For he has not hurt me. And in any case I do not wish him to be slain in this evil mood. He was great once, of a noble kind that we should not dare to raise our hands against. He is fallen, and his cure is beyond us; but I would still spare him, in the hope that he may find it."

This recognition of Saruman's original grandeur and eventual fall from grace raises a question: With the millennia-long longevity of Wizards, when does Saruman actually go from protagonist to antagonist? When does he turn evil? I've done some deep digging into the source material to figure out when, exactly, that switch happens — and it turns out that while the answer is there, it's about as complex and convoluted as every other answer Tolkien gives us.