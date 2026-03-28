Who Is Sam Gamgee's Daughter? Elanor's Lord Of The Rings Backstory Explained

Peter Jackson is officially working with Stephen Colbert to develop a "Lord of the Rings" film sequel. Well, kind of a sequel. The movie, which is titled "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past," will cover some material from J.R.R. Tolkien's original "Fellowship of the Ring" novel that Jackson cut from his big screen adaptation (including, possibly, Tom Bombadil). However, Colbert has explained that the film will also use a framing device that is set after the events of "The Return of the King." So, it sounds like we're getting an "after the fact with lots of flashbacks" approach.

The movie's official synopsis adds:

Meanwhile, Sam's daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began.

It'll be fun to see the next generation of Hobbits getting up to mischief. And Tolkien even gave us some basic information about Elanor's life in the notes and appendices for his "Lord of the Rings" books. Not a ton, but enough to get an idea of her life.

The most obvious detail is that she's Sam's eldest daughter. There's a very touching scene at the end of the "Return of the King" book where Frodo helps Sam think up the name, in memory of a beautiful flower from Lothlórien. The novel adds:

She became known as "the Fair" because of her beauty; many said that she looked more like an elf-maid than a hobbit. She had golden hair, which had been very rare in the Shire.

The name origin and hair color are fun, but Elanor ends up being a lot more than a pretty face.