Peter Jackson Has Bad News For Lord Of The Rings Fans Wanting A New Extended Edition

For certain cinephiles out there, no trilogy in cinema history can touch Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings." Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved novels, Jackson made magic out of the texts, delivering three powerhouse hit movies with "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers," and "The Return of the King," a massive success that also won Best Picture at the Oscars. The whole thing was a mic drop for the ages, and, over the decades, fans have visited and revisited these films, particularly the extended editions, which added a whole lot more to the Middle-earth saga. But is there even more out there waiting to be seen?

In an interview with Empire celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Fellowship of the Ring," Jackson addressed the possibility of extended-extended cuts of the trilogy. The "Lord of the Rings" extended editions already have runtimes far greater than the theatrical cuts, but there exists hope that even longer versions might be possible à la the fabled "Mithril Cut." Jackson, however, poured cold water on the situation. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Are there great scenes that we never used? The answer is no. There are bits and pieces, I guess. But if you did an extended-extended cut, or whatever it will get called, it would be disappointing. It would be the extended cut with a few extra seconds of something here and there; it wouldn't be worthwhile doing."

As Jackson told it, there might be insignificant bits and pieces of footage that could be added into the films, but nothing that would be worth doing. Fans would undoubtedly have high hopes for such a thing, and Warner Bros. could probably capitalize on it, but it would also be pointless if all it did was set the stage for disappointment.