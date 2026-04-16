An Invincible Season 4 Cameo Resurrects A Storied Transformers Rivalry

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4 episode 7 "Don't Do Anything Rash" follow.

Season 4 of "Invincible" has heated up into a full-blown space opera, as our heroes help the Coalition of Planets fight against the evil Viltrum Empire. The Coalition's leader is Thaedus (Peter Cullen, most famous as the voice of heroic Autobot leader Optimus Prime in "Transformers"). Between his Christian God-like appearance and wise voice, Thaedus appeared to be a typical "big good" character at first, a la Cullen's aforementioned primary role.

Then, "Invincible" season 3 revealed that Thaedus is a Viltrumite himself. Long ago, he grew disgusted with his people's brutality and conquests. So, he assassinated the Viltrumites' Emperor Argall, for which the Viltrumites call him "The Great Betrayer." When the even more brutal Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace) took over, Thaedus developed a "Scourge Virus" to wipe out Viltrumites; he committed genocide on his own people, leaving less than 50 Viltrumites alive.

"Invincible" season 4 episode 2 previously depicted the early days of the virus on Viltrum, and showed how Viltrumites still revere Argall. Now, episode 7 opens with a scene showing Thaedus' betrayal and Thragg's ascension. We finally see Argall in the flesh and hear him talk. Who performs his voice? Legendary voice actor Frank Welker. "Transformers" fans (like this one) spotted an Easter egg as soon as they heard Argall talk.

One of Welker's most famous roles is playing Decepticon leader Megatron, Optimus' nemesis, in the original 1984 "Transformers" cartoon. Casting Welker as the enemy of Thaedus, a character played by Peter Cullen, is definitely intentional. "Invincible" co-creator Robert Kirkman is a big "Transformers" fan, and is currently writing the ongoing "Transformers" comic for his company Skybound Entertainment. (A comic that's already brought big changes for Optimus Prime and Megatron.)