Transformers Debuts A New Prime As Optimus No Longer Leads The Autobots

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Skybound's best-selling "Transformers" comic has taken big swings with Autobot leader Optimus Prime while staying true to the character. In the second issue of the series (by Daniel Warren Johnson), Optimus took in the beauty of Earth ... and then accidentally stepped on and crushed a deer underfoot, showing how he values all life and teaching him Earth life is fragile. For most of Johnson's run, Optimus replaced his damaged right arm with the stolen fusion cannon of Decepticon leader Megatron, reflecting how he must resist war corrupting his kind spirit.

The latest issue, "Transformers" #30 (written by Robert Kirkman, drawn by Dan Mora), takes another big swing with Optimus Prime ... because he's no longer Optimus Prime. The Matrix of Leadership has chosen a new carrier, Elita One, who now rises as the winged Elita Prime.

Skybound Entertainment

As for Optimus? He's just plain Optimus now.

Skybound Entertainment

Elita One debuted in the comic's second arc, "Transport to Oblivion," where the Decepticons brought Cybertron into Earth's orbit via Space Bridge. Elita briefly journeyed to Earth, trying to convince Optimus to return to Cybertron and help the desperate Autobots there. She failed, and since then, the comic has cut back and forth between Optimus' Autobots on Earth and Elita's on Cybertron.

In #30, Elita returns to again make that request. "Through our actions, we have brought about a means of utter destruction to this world," Optimus says, so the Autobots must defend Earth from the Decepticons. This time, Elita strikes Optimus (who won't hit back) and tries to rip the Matrix from his chest.

Skybound Entertainment

Optimus, saying Autobot leadership can't be taken, releases the Matrix so it might make its choice — and it picks Elita.