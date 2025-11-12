How Transformers Finally Achieved A Decepticon Redemption Arc Four Decades In The Making

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Daniel Warren Johnson ended his "Transformers" run at issue #24 by leaving a few plot threads open. One concerned the fate of the Decepticon Thundercracker. Ever since being reactivated in issue #5, Thundercracker had been growing disillusioned with the Decepticons and them massacring "pitiful" beings like humans. In issue #16, he abandoned the 'Cons when he learned Starscream and Soundwave revived him by tearing apart his injured friend Skywarp for spare parts.

Thundercracker resolved to find a way to fix Skywarp. New "Transformers" writer Robert Kirkman has delivered that: In issue #26, the Autobots extend a helping hand. Optimus Prime may be the one who defeated Skywarp originally back in issue #3, but the heroic Autobot leader is still horrified by the half-dead state that Skywarp's "brothers" left him in. Funnily enough, the reawakened Skywarp flies right back to the Decepticons and spurns Thundercracker, who declares, "I've chosen my side [with the Autobots]."

This face turn isn't unexpected, especially for longtime "Transformers" fans. Thundercracker is part of the original 1984 "Transformers" toy line and a "Seeker," aka a Decepticon jet fighter. He shares a model with Skywarp and Starscream, distinguished by their color schemes: Starscream is silver and red, Skywarp is black and purple, and Thundercracker is blue.

Thundercracker's character bio described him as proud of his ability to fly, yet also uncommitted to the Decepticons. Unlike the other Decepticons, Thundercracker pities humans. Due to peer pressure and fear of lacking a purpose should he desert, he stayed with the Cons.

Neither the original "Transformers" cartoon or the Marvel "Transformers" comic did anything with this kernel of character depth. Thundercracker and Skywarp were grunts who filled out the background and took orders from the important Decepticons. Thankfully, later writers like Johnson and Kirkman have recognized Thundercracker's untapped potential.