An Underrated Transformers Anime Turned One Of The Franchise's Worst Villains Into A Hero

There are dozens of "Transformers" characters, but a few select ones always reappear from cartoon to cartoon, like Optimus Prime, heroic leader of the Autobots, and his nemesis Megatron, leader of the Decepticons. Following close behind Megatron is his shrieking Air Commander, Starscream.

Starscream's name is synonymous with "traitor," for he's always looking for ways to backstab Megatron and seize control. While Starscream is an underdog, that doesn't make him good. He's a coward, a sadist, an egomaniac, and a snake. He doesn't want to reform the Decepticons into something better; he just envies Megatron's power.

There is an exception, though, in the 2003 anime "Transformers: Armada" ("Micron Legend" in the original Japanese). This Starscream (Jin Yamanoi/Michael Dobson) starts in a familiar place, but his conflict with Megatron unfolds differently.

"Transformers: Armada" is a flawed series. It adds a new faction to the Autobot/Decepticon War: Mini-Cons, diminutive Transformers who can link together with the bigger ones to boost their power. (See the series' toy origins coming through?) The Mini-Cons left the Transformers' homeworld of Cybertron to hide on Earth millions of years ago, and the Autobots and Decepticons come to collect them. That leads to many MacGuffin hunt episodes. The animation can often be subpar, as is the English dub.

The character writing and themes of "Armada" have some surprising nuance, though. The greatest example of that is how this series made Starscream sympathetic. To appreciate his characterization, though, watch the original Japanese with subtitles. It sucks to miss out on Garry Chalk's performance as Optimus and David Kaye's as Megatron, but the overall quality is higher. The scripting and characterization in "Micron Legend" is more subtle and introspective. Whereas "Armada" fills every moment with dialogue as if kids would lose interest otherwise, "Micron Legend" lets quiet moments sit.