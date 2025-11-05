An Underrated Transformers Anime Turned One Of The Franchise's Worst Villains Into A Hero
There are dozens of "Transformers" characters, but a few select ones always reappear from cartoon to cartoon, like Optimus Prime, heroic leader of the Autobots, and his nemesis Megatron, leader of the Decepticons. Following close behind Megatron is his shrieking Air Commander, Starscream.
Starscream's name is synonymous with "traitor," for he's always looking for ways to backstab Megatron and seize control. While Starscream is an underdog, that doesn't make him good. He's a coward, a sadist, an egomaniac, and a snake. He doesn't want to reform the Decepticons into something better; he just envies Megatron's power.
There is an exception, though, in the 2003 anime "Transformers: Armada" ("Micron Legend" in the original Japanese). This Starscream (Jin Yamanoi/Michael Dobson) starts in a familiar place, but his conflict with Megatron unfolds differently.
"Transformers: Armada" is a flawed series. It adds a new faction to the Autobot/Decepticon War: Mini-Cons, diminutive Transformers who can link together with the bigger ones to boost their power. (See the series' toy origins coming through?) The Mini-Cons left the Transformers' homeworld of Cybertron to hide on Earth millions of years ago, and the Autobots and Decepticons come to collect them. That leads to many MacGuffin hunt episodes. The animation can often be subpar, as is the English dub.
The character writing and themes of "Armada" have some surprising nuance, though. The greatest example of that is how this series made Starscream sympathetic. To appreciate his characterization, though, watch the original Japanese with subtitles. It sucks to miss out on Garry Chalk's performance as Optimus and David Kaye's as Megatron, but the overall quality is higher. The scripting and characterization in "Micron Legend" is more subtle and introspective. Whereas "Armada" fills every moment with dialogue as if kids would lose interest otherwise, "Micron Legend" lets quiet moments sit.
Transformers: Armada added new dimension to Starscream's conflict with Megatron
"Armada" Starscream is a proud, courageous warrior with a personal code of honor, not a sneaky backstabber. In most "Transformers" shows, Starscream's self-wrought misfortune and cowardice frequently turn him into comic relief, but not in "Armada." Here he's a more dignified character, one prone to quiet brooding and angry outbursts.
There are Japanese cultural themes of honor and camaraderie among warriors in "Armada." Starscream is a samurai archetype; his primary weapon is even a sword (formed from one of his detached wings). He follows Megatron out of duty to the oath he swore as a Decepticon, and wants Megatron to repay that loyalty by recognizing his strength and skill.
Some "Transformers" fans have asked, since "Armada" Starscream is so different, does he even merit the name "Starscream"? Is he even the same character? Yes, because he's built from the same foundation. He looks just like classic Starscream (red color scheme, turns into a jet, etc.) and Starscream's character has always been defined in opposition to Megatron. What "Armada" does is twist the reasons for that conflict, by asking why Starscream would want to kill his leader.
At the beginning of "Transformers: Armada," Starscream is arrogant and cocky — so self-assured that he muses if he's even stronger than Megatron. (He isn't.) That arrogance peaks in episode 17, "Conspiracy," where the Decepticons have acquired a powerful sword, the Star Saber, that Starscream is chosen to wield in battle. A jealous Megatron manipulates Starscream into ceding the sword to him, and their relationship only deteriorates from there.
Why Megatron denies Starscream his approval
"Transformers: Armada" episode 23, "Rebellion," is where Starscream's character comes into focus. Frustrated with the Decepticons' mounting failures, Megatron takes his anger out on Starscream and beats him. Starscream spends the episode contemplating his place in the world then challenges Megatron to a duel — he loses, not just because his leader is the stronger fighter, but because he doesn't really want to kill Megatron. His warrior's pride holds back his ambition, rather than fueling it, while Megatron says to take victory by any means.
In most "Transformers" media, Megatron is physically abusive to Starscream. Usually it's because Starscream tests his temper, to punish Starscream for betraying him, etc. and it can vary from comedic slapstick to something more dramatic. In "Armada," Megatron's ire towards Starscream is undeserved, but it's not born from hatred, either.
Megatron recognizes Starscream's potential and even sees him as a possible successor (especially since his other lieutenants, Demolishor and Cyclonus, are bumbling idiots). When they fight in "Rebellion," Megatron taunts Starscream that he could become leader of the Decepticons if he strikes him down. Megatron isn't just going to cede power to Starscream, though, he's going to throw every bit of brutality and punishment his way to test him. If Starscream dies, then he wasn't the worthy foe Megatron thought he might be.
In episode 33, "Sacrifice," Megatron gives Starscream the Star Saber and entrusts him to lead the Decepticons into battle. Starscream, finally receiving the validation he craved, leaps at the chance ... until he realizes the other Decepticons have abandoned him. He was a diversion so the other Decepticons could attack the Autobots' unguarded base. Starscream thought he was Megatron's knight, when really he was the pawn you sacrifice for a greater victory.
Transformers: Armada gave us Starscream the Autobot
Starscream is angrier than ever at this betrayal. With proof of how little Megatron values his life, he finally turns against him and defects to the Autobots. He's accepted with guarded arms, and it's not long before he clashes with his new comrades. Remember, Starscream joins the Autobots as a way to get his revenge against Megatron; he's fighting with the Autobots because they have a common enemy, not because he believes in the cause.
Starscream still thinks like a Decepticon: victory without utterly crushing your opponent is no victory at all. When Optimus orders him to retreat without finishing off Megatron, he's infuriated. Though he develops some camaraderie with the Autobot Hot Shot and the group's human friends (especially the plucky Alexis), Starscream leaves the Autobots as quickly as he came, deciding he'll defeat Megatron from inside the Decepticons.
Yet his brief experience as an Autobot means he can't go back to the way things were before, either. In the final arc of "Armada," the planet-destroying Transformer Unicron makes his presence known. Starscream pushes Megatron to join with the Autobots against this foe, but Megatron is confident the Decepticons can defeat Unicron all on their own and would prefer to crush Prime first.
In episode 48, "Cramp," Starscream's arc and the Transformers' war reach their climaxes. As Optimus and Megatron battle, Starscream interrupts and challenges his leader to a duel. If Megatron won't do what the Decepticons need to, Starscream will. He declares: "Megatron, I will defeat you and take command of the Decepticon army myself!" That sounds like something the classic devious Starscream would say, but now he's trying to take command for noble reasons. The final twist still waits ahead.
Starscream's sacrifice is the greatest moment of Transformers: Armada
Starscream proves himself the worthy opponent Megatron thought he could be, but at the pivotal moment, he holds back and lets Megatron stab him. He reiterates to a stunned Megatron that he never wanted to defeat him, only for Megatron to recognize him, and makes one last plea for him to put aside his differences with Optimus — as someone who has fought under Prime's command, Starscream knows he's a worthy leader.
To seal the alliance, Starscream gives Megatron as dramatic a display of the threat ahead of them as he can. Channeling all of his remaining power, Starscream fires at Unicron, who strikes back and vaporizes Starscream with a single blast.
Words fail Megatron, because Starscream's sacrifice touched even his cold, cold heart. He remembers Starscream's words to him and realizes he did lead Starscream to this. So, he offers his sword to Optimus and, for a moment, becomes a leader worthy of Starscream's loyalty.
The title "Armada" finally serves its purpose, as the Autobots and the Decepticons unite against Unicron. Previous episodes have sometimes had the Transformers (including Starscream) muse on the nature of their war; how they've been fighting endlessly for millions of years, how the Transformers are literally made for war and know no other way of life, and if there's a higher meaning to it all, etc. Unicron himself feeds off the hatred of their conflict and draws power from it. The only way for this story to end, and Unicron to be defeated, are for the two sides to unite.
Unlike most other "Transformers" series, "Armada" shows the Autobots are as driven by conflict as the Decepticons are — including the greatest of them, Optimus Prime.
Transformers: Armada questioned the Transformers' endless war
In the original 1984 "Transformers" cartoon, the Autobots and Decepticons came to Earth to find new resources because their war had drained Cybertron dry. They were fighting just to get the energy to keep fighting each other. Them looking for the Mini-Cons in "Armada" is similar. Notably, when Optimus (briefly) dies, Megatron isn't thrilled, he's depressed; he's lost his greatest enemy and his reason for existing.
You can't fight a war for eons without learning to enjoy it. Unicron taunts Optimus that, deep in his heart, he's as bloodthirsty as Megatron. The only thing that keeps him from indulging in that is the burden he carries as leader of the Autobots (embodied by the Matrix he carries in his chest). In the final episode, "Mortal Combat," Unicron is seemingly defeated and Megatron breaks the alliance because he wants his final battle with Optimus.
Optimus throws the Matrix aside: "I am no longer Supreme Commander of the Autobot troops. Just a single Transformer, named Optimus Prime!" Translation: "I am not fighting out of any noble duty, I'm fighting because I want to kill Megatron as much as he wants to kill me." (The English dub completely butchers this point, instead having Optimus declare he is fighting Megatron as "the leader of all Transformers.")
Optimus is even the one who attacks first, and perform brutal moves like ripping off Megatron's horns and using them as Bo staves. Unicron's power has turned Optimus' chassis from red to black, as if his anger has finally been unleashed, the same way Starscream's paint turned a more heroic blue as his redemption climaxed.
"Transformers: Armada" understood in war, good and evil cannot be so clearly defined, even with a hero like Optimus Prime and a villain like Starscream.