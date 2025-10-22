A New GI Joe And Transformers Animated Series Has Comics' Biggest Mastermind Working For It

"Transformers" fans awaiting for a new cartoon (and bummed that a "Transformers One" sequel probably isn't happening) have had their prayers answered.

Deadline has reported that a new "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" animated series is in the works, one that's based on the "Energon Universe" comics currently published by Skybound Entertainment. Joe Henderson of "Lucifer" will write and showrun the series.

Skybound is the production company of Robert Kirkman, writer of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible." Kirkman was born in 1978 and so, unsurprisingly, was a big "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" fan as a kid. (Both series debuted in the early 1980s.) He has cited the death of Optimus Prime in the 1986 animated "Transformers" movie as a key moment in his development as a storyteller.

Kirkman and Skybound pushed for the comic rights to the two Hasbro brands and acquired them in 2023. Skybound rolled out the "Energon Universe" later that year ("Energon" is the Transformers' primary fuel and lifeblood), first with the original comic "Void Rivals" (written by Kirkman) and then an ongoing "Transformers" comic written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson.

Johnson, who ceded art duties to Jorge Corona after issue #6, wrapped up his "Transformers" run on issue #24, leaving Kirkman himself to take over as the writer on "Transformers" as of the most recently published issue, #25. Obviously, his plans for the Robots in Disguise don't end there.

Kirkman is currently overseeing an animated adaptation of "Invincible," which has streamed on Prime Video for three seasons (with season 4 slated to arrive in 2026). According to Deadline, the "Energon Universe" cartoon is going to be "taken out to buyers" soon, so it's not guaranteed right now that this series will stream on the same platform as "Invincible."