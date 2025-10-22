A New GI Joe And Transformers Animated Series Has Comics' Biggest Mastermind Working For It
"Transformers" fans awaiting for a new cartoon (and bummed that a "Transformers One" sequel probably isn't happening) have had their prayers answered.
Deadline has reported that a new "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" animated series is in the works, one that's based on the "Energon Universe" comics currently published by Skybound Entertainment. Joe Henderson of "Lucifer" will write and showrun the series.
Skybound is the production company of Robert Kirkman, writer of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible." Kirkman was born in 1978 and so, unsurprisingly, was a big "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" fan as a kid. (Both series debuted in the early 1980s.) He has cited the death of Optimus Prime in the 1986 animated "Transformers" movie as a key moment in his development as a storyteller.
Kirkman and Skybound pushed for the comic rights to the two Hasbro brands and acquired them in 2023. Skybound rolled out the "Energon Universe" later that year ("Energon" is the Transformers' primary fuel and lifeblood), first with the original comic "Void Rivals" (written by Kirkman) and then an ongoing "Transformers" comic written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson.
Johnson, who ceded art duties to Jorge Corona after issue #6, wrapped up his "Transformers" run on issue #24, leaving Kirkman himself to take over as the writer on "Transformers" as of the most recently published issue, #25. Obviously, his plans for the Robots in Disguise don't end there.
Kirkman is currently overseeing an animated adaptation of "Invincible," which has streamed on Prime Video for three seasons (with season 4 slated to arrive in 2026). According to Deadline, the "Energon Universe" cartoon is going to be "taken out to buyers" soon, so it's not guaranteed right now that this series will stream on the same platform as "Invincible."
The Transformers' Energon Universe is made for animation
Since "Transformers" has a long history in animation, a cartoon is the natural next step for the "Energon Universe." Deadline is reporting that this "Energon Universe" cartoon will be adult-oriented, the same way that "Invincible" is. Skybound's "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" comics have been targeted towards older fans and are unafraid of violence, so keeping that tone makes sense.
For now, it's not clear if this series will be an adaptation of the comics or a separate story set within the comic continuity ... but if it's the former, getting to some of Johnson's fight scenes from "Transformers" in animated form sounds awesome.
Currently, in the "Energon Universe," there hasn't been a full-scale crossover between "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe," only some cameos. For instance, G.I. Joe field leader Duke appeared in the second issue of "Transformers" as a fighter jet pilot dogfighting the Decepticon Starscream. The Autobot Hound (who turns into a green military Jeep) has also appeared in Joshua Williamson's ongoing "G.I. Joe" comic.
Unlike "Transformers," "G.I. Joe" has been on a hiatus when it comes to animation. There hasn't been a new cartoon series "G.I. Joe: Renegades" was canceled in 2011. If you want a taste of what this new series might feel like, though, the 2009 animated movie "G.I. Joe Resolute" had a similar pitch of "classic 'G.I. Joe' but played bloody serious."
With the series so early in production, there's no word on a voice cast yet. However, "Invincible" features Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime's original and most frequent voice) in a recurring role. I imagine it wouldn't be difficult for Kirkman to convince Cullen to reprise Optimus once again for this new series.
The "Energon Universe" cartoon does not have a release date at this time.