Invincible Season 4 Has Chosen An Unexpected But Perfect Actor For Its Ultimate Villain

"Invincible" season 4 will be arriving in March 2026, living up to creator (and writer of the original comic) Robert Kirkman's stated goal of one season a year. The premiere date arrived with a new teaser trailer. As with the teasers of season 2 and 3, it's a fourth wall-breaking scene of Mark (Steven Yeun), in costume as Invincible, sitting in a booth at a Burger Mart restaurant, talking with one of his friends — this time his girlfriend, Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) — recapping the last season and hyping up the new one.

After the explosive ending of season 3, where Earth was invaded by several alternate Invincibles and then the Viltrumite Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the restaurant and the surrounding city have been reduced to rubble. But hey, gotta follow tradition.

The teaser doesn't just come with a release date, but the first look at a new character who "Invincible" comic fans know and fear. When Eve mentions the "Invincible" team has been hard at work "writing, designing, storyboard," the teaser shows a character model sheet of a new Viltrumite in regal red robes.

Prime Video

That's Grand Regent Thragg, leader of the Viltrum Empire and likely the most dangerous being in the universe.

Thragg looks about what fans expected, but what's more surprising is who's voicing him. The casting of Thragg had been intensely speculated about, including by us at /Film. Before Morgan played Conquest, many "Invincible" fans assumed he'd play Thragg. Kirkman's choice for Thragg is someone I hadn't even considered: Lee Pace.

At New York Comic-Con, Pace took the stage with Kirkman, Yeun, and Jacobs. Before revealing himself, Pace recited a monologue in character as Thragg to hype up his performance. Mission accomplished.