Transformers Has Revealed Megatron's Master, And It's Not Who You Expected
Spoilers for "Transformers" #31 follow.
The ongoing Skybound Entertainment "Transformers" comics held off on Decepticon leader Megatron, giving his lieutenants Starscream, Soundwave, and Shockwave all some time in charge. But Megatron returned in issue #18, and writer Daniel Warren Johnson spun an origin story for the villain in the following #19 (drawn by guest artist Ludo Lullabi).
Eons ago, Megatron was abducted by the Quintesson Dezimir and forced into repeated trials by combat. (This is a riff on Megatron's classical backstory as a gladiator turned revolutionary.) After the trials, Megatron was sent back to Cybertron with new powers to wage war. One of those powers was a new alternate form: a gun that controls the individual who wields it. The source of that power was Megatron's second gift.
The early Marvel "Transformers" comics established that Autobot leaders like Optimus Prime carry a "Creation Matrix," which 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie" rebranded as the Matrix of Leadership. Issue #19 revealed Megatron carries a Matrix of Oppression, a talisman of corrupting power instead of wisdom. Dezimir once carried this Matrix, but gave it to Megatron on behalf of an unseen master.
Johnson left the master's identity unanswered when his run ended at "Transformers" #24, but new writer Robert Kirkman has now revealed it in issue #31 (with Lullabi returning to draw). Megatron has been seized by visions of Dezimir and visions of his trials for a few issues now. A new vision quest finally introduced Megatron to his master: Megatronus Prime, or The Fallen.
As editor Ben Abernathy notes in the issue's back pages, most fans had been expecting "some villain from the 1986 movie." Namely, Unicron, the planet-sized Transformer who (in said movie) enslaved Megatron and recreated him as Galvatron. Megatronus may not consume worlds, but he's still to be feared.
The history of Megatronus Prime, the Fallen, in Transformers, explained
Like a lot of "Transformers" lore, Megatronus originates from prolific comic writer Simon Furman. He debuted as the Fallen in 2003's "Transformers: War Within: The Dark Ages," written by Furman, and drawn by Andrew Wildman.
Furman established during his original run on "Transformers" at Marvel in the 1980s that the godly Primus created the Transformers to battle Unicron, his evil twin. The Fallen was one of the first thirteen Transformers created by Primus, but he fell under Unicron's sway. If Primus is God, then the Fallen is Lucifer.
The Fallen was soon raised from obscurity to infamy when he was chosen as the villain of Michael Bay's 2009 (famously terrible) "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen." The film depicted the Fallen (voiced by the late Tony Todd) as the original Decepticon — the Decepticon insignia is the Fallen's face — and the one who'd corrupted Megatron.
The "Aligned" continuity (most famous for 2010 cartoon "Transformers: Prime") made the Fallen into Megatron's mentor only metaphorically. Before he fell, the Fallen was called Megatronus Prime. Eons later, the miner turned gladiator D-16 claimed that name, shortening it to the more concise Megatron. This is the backstory that was used in the 2024 animated film, "Transformers One." (The Megatronus in that movie wasn't called "The Fallen," though, because he never fell, with the villainous role instead going to Jon Hamm's Sentinel Prime.)
Wildman's original design for the Fallen resembled a living furnace, complete with a grate mask and fire glowing from within him. (See below.)
"Revenge of the Fallen" gave him a pharaoh motif, while "Transformers One" depicted Megatronus with purple armor and a mask identical to the Decepticon logo. "Transformers" #31 goes classic and features a fiery Fallen.
Skybound's Transformers just teased Megatron's rebirth
Megatron's conversation with Megatronus echoes the scene where Megatron meets Unicron in the 1986 movie, but with Megatronus standing in for Unicron. Again, Megatron must choose oblivion or servitude.
Back in "Transformers" #24, Megatron failed to control his treacherous lieutenant Starscream, and so he now rejects the Matrix of Oppression as flawed. Megatronus counters that in order to wield its dominating power, Megatron must accept his own enslavement to Megatronus' will.
(In a rather "Avatar: The Last Airbender" like twist, it's revealed the Matrix of Oppression carries the souls of past Decepticon leaders. Fans might recognize Trannis and Straxus.)
"I was born to command. Not serve," Megatron counters, much like he screamed "I belong to nobody!" at Unicron. But after a vision of thousands more trials, Megatron relents: "I accept your terms." Megatron champions the rule of the strong, but when the chips are down, he is afraid to die more than he hates to submit. As Optimus Prime put it in the '86 movie: "You, who are without mercy, now plead for it? I thought you were made of sterner stuff." (A line Daniel Warren Johnson reused in "Transformers" #24.)
During his vision, Megatron is literally torn apart by Dezimir's monsters. He reassembles himself after rejecting Megatronus' first call to servitude, but that form still isn't enough to triumph. As Megatron awakes back in the physical world, crystals emerge from the Matrix in his chest and cover him as his Decepticons look on. "He's ... changing," an unnerved Rumble observes, as Skywarp asks: "But into what?"
Seasoned "Transformers" fans will have a good guess. While Megatron's nemesis has ceded his Matrix of Leadership to a new Prime, the Matrix of Oppression appears to be metamorphosing Megatron into Galvatron.
"Transformers" #31 is now available.