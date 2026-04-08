Transformers Has Revealed Megatron's Master, And It's Not Who You Expected

Spoilers for "Transformers" #31 follow.

The ongoing Skybound Entertainment "Transformers" comics held off on Decepticon leader Megatron, giving his lieutenants Starscream, Soundwave, and Shockwave all some time in charge. But Megatron returned in issue #18, and writer Daniel Warren Johnson spun an origin story for the villain in the following #19 (drawn by guest artist Ludo Lullabi).

Eons ago, Megatron was abducted by the Quintesson Dezimir and forced into repeated trials by combat. (This is a riff on Megatron's classical backstory as a gladiator turned revolutionary.) After the trials, Megatron was sent back to Cybertron with new powers to wage war. One of those powers was a new alternate form: a gun that controls the individual who wields it. The source of that power was Megatron's second gift.

The early Marvel "Transformers" comics established that Autobot leaders like Optimus Prime carry a "Creation Matrix," which 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie" rebranded as the Matrix of Leadership. Issue #19 revealed Megatron carries a Matrix of Oppression, a talisman of corrupting power instead of wisdom. Dezimir once carried this Matrix, but gave it to Megatron on behalf of an unseen master.

Johnson left the master's identity unanswered when his run ended at "Transformers" #24, but new writer Robert Kirkman has now revealed it in issue #31 (with Lullabi returning to draw). Megatron has been seized by visions of Dezimir and visions of his trials for a few issues now. A new vision quest finally introduced Megatron to his master: Megatronus Prime, or The Fallen.

As editor Ben Abernathy notes in the issue's back pages, most fans had been expecting "some villain from the 1986 movie." Namely, Unicron, the planet-sized Transformer who (in said movie) enslaved Megatron and recreated him as Galvatron. Megatronus may not consume worlds, but he's still to be feared.