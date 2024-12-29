Transformers One Cut A Megatron Backstory Right Out Of Gladiator

The "Transformers" cartoons got their hooks into me as a kid, and to this day I care more about these Robots in Disguise than I probably should. Director Josh Cooley's animated prequel "Transformers One" is, honestly, the "Transformers" movie I wanted when I was 12, even more so than Travis Knight's also very good "Bumblebee." (Let's forget about the unimaginative, milquetoast "Rise of the Beasts" that came in between them, right?)

"Transformers One" is a prequel film, showing how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from best pals to leading a war on opposite sides. Ever wondered why Decepticons brand themselves with a name evoking "Deception"? This is the movie for you!

In "Transformers One," Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) are Energon miners on a pre-war Cybertron, toiling away together underground. Like other members of their miner class, the pair do not have the "cogs" necessary to transform. D-16 prefers to stay on protocol, while Orion dreams of a better future. Then, when they learn a dark truth about Cybertron's leader Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm), the two friends go down diverging paths to reshape their planet's future.

This is similar to many previous "Transformers" series, but with some different details. Megatron's usual character arc is that he started as a miner designated D-16, but then became a gladiator to blow off steam; it was only when fighting in the pits that he had the ability to make his own destiny. He then took the name "Megatron" from the legendary warrior Megatronus Prime, and the Decepticons rose out of both Megatron's fellow gladiators and adoring fans. "Transformers One" skips over this middle step: Megatron goes straight from a miner to a revolutionary.

Speaking to IndieWire in June 2024, Cooley confirmed that he considered showing Megatron's gladiator stage, but the film ultimately didn't have the time for it. "If we had all the time in the world, it would've been fun to show Megatron as a gladiator and have the two characters come from very different backgrounds. We actually had a gladiator scene that alluded to this origin that was cut out," said Cooley.