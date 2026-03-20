Invincible Season 4, Episode 2 Shows Us Something The Comics Never Did

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4 episodes 1-3 follow.

"Invincible" season 4 episode 2 "I'll Give You the Grand Tour" focuses exclusively on the show's cosmic storyline as Nolan (J.K. Simmons) and Allen (Seth Rogen) make it back to the Coalition of Planets.

But before that, the episode opens on a flashback, creating a scene never glimpsed in the original "Invincible" comics (by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley). The flashback is to Nolan's youth on planet Viltrum, when he was about the same age that Mark (Steven Yeun) is now. Unsurprisingly, the young Nolan (voiced by Talon Warburton) looks like a blue-eyed version of his son.

Nolan is educating Viltrumite children on the history of their first emperor, Argall (which also sets up a twist about Argall from the "Invincible" comics). After the lesson, two older Viltrumites come down and attack Nolan. Who are they? His parents. On the strength-obsessed Viltrum, it's a rite of passage for a new adult to survive a death battle with their parents.

But this isn't any old day in Viltrumtite history. It's the day the Scourge Virus came to wipe out most Viltrumites; the virus is why there's less than 50 Viltrumites left in the present day of "Invincible." The "Invincible" comics briefly showed the beginnings of the Scourge Virus. Some images in the episode, like a crowd of dead Viltrumites floating in space, are lifted from "Invincible" issue #66.

What the episode adds is Nolan's perspective; before that aforementioned shot, he's one of the living Viltrumites dumping his Scourge-killed brethren into space. Seeing Nolan live through the Scourge Virus also adds weight to the episode's ending, when he learns Coalition leader Thaedus (Peter Cullen, though you may know him as Optimus Prime) created and deployed the plague.