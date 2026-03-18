Invincible Season 4 Is Already Setting Up One Of The Comic's Biggest Twists

Spoilers ahead for "Invincible" season 4 episodes 1-3 and the "Invincible" comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

There's not much Invincible (Steven Yeun) in "Invincible" season 4 episode 2 "I'll Give You The Grand Tour." The episode instead focuses on Mark's father, Nolan/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Allen the alien (Seth Rogen). We last saw this unlikely pair in "Invincible" season 3 episode 4 "You Were My Hero," when Nolan finally agreed to help Allen fight Nolan's own people, the Viltrum Empire.

Nolan dropped the bombshell that there are only about 50 Viltrumites left alive, too, due to a devastating "Scourge Virus." "I'll Give You The Grand Tour" opens with a flashback to the day that the Scourge Virus came to Viltrum. In this flashback, a young Nolan (Talon Warburton) is instructing several school-aged Viltrumites about the late Viltrumite emperor Argall.

Argall forged the Viltrumites into an interstellar empire that reveres strength above all else. As Nolan makes his students recite, the Viltrumites revere Argall so much that the only statue on Viltrum is of him. However, Argall was assassinated by Thaedus (Peter Cullen), who grew disillusioned with the Viltrum Empire, founding the Coalition of Planets to oppose them and ultimately creating the Scourge Virus.

Back in "Invincible" season 1 finale "Where I Really Come From," Nolan told Mark how the Viltrumites led a "great purge" to wipe out weak bloodlines, and from that, Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace) rose as Argall's successor. But fans of the "Invincible" comics know Thragg is not the legitimate heir — Nolan is, because he is Argall's long-lost son. By detailing Argall's history, the show is setting up this twist, one of the most important twists in "Invincible" next to Omni-Man killing the Guardians of the Globe.