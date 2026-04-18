5 Forgotten Sci-Fi Movies From The 2010s That Deserve To Become Classics

Sometimes it can be difficult to judge contemporary science fiction films because the genre is so deeply entwined with current events and fears of the future. Sure, big flashy space stories and movies about bringing back dinosaurs to fill theme parks are almost always going to be popular, but what about the under-the-radar sci-fi flicks that genuinely deserve to become classics?

We're just far enough out from the 2010s to start thinking about what's going to be classic from that era, though not quite far out enough to determine whether they still "hold up" like some sci-fi classics from the 2000s and before. There are some phenomenal big budget sci-fi films from the era ranging from Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" and "Inception" to several "Avengers" sequels and even the excellent "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (which happens to be set in 2026), but there are some great smaller films that deserve a lot of love, too.

In no particular order, here are five of the best science fiction films of the 2010s that seem to have mostly been forgotten but encompass the full breadth of the genre. The following films will make you laugh, cry, scream, and more, but most importantly of all, they'll make you think.