Before The Last Of Us, Another Story Explored A Fungal Zombie Apocalypse

What most sets "The Last of Us" apart from other zombie apocalypse stories is the zombies' oirigin. The "clickers" or "infected" are not shambling, undead corpses. Rather, the infection comes from the Cordyceps fungus, a real parasite which can infect ants and take over their bodies. In "The Last of Us," the fungus starts to infect humans.

The Cordyceps zombies are covered in fungal growths, with long-infected ones having heads that look like mushrooms. This makes "The Last of Us" infected even creepier than typical zombies. A virus that brings the dead back to life is almost assuredly pure science fiction. Since Cordyceps fungi are real, though, this apocalypse feels more plausible. The popularity of the original "The Last of Us" games and HBO show has also increased cultural awareness of the Cordyceps. New hit horror movie "Weapons" uses Cordyceps as a metaphor for the central villain.

But is "The Last of Us" really the story that invented fungus zombies? In 2012, a year before "The Last of Us" first released, writer Mike "M. R." Carey published a short story, "Iphigenia in Aulis," about a world overrun by Cordyceps zombies. Carey turned the story into a full novel, "The Girl with All The Gifts," published in 2014, which was then adapted into a movie in 2016.

That the stories came out so close together, and had such similar premises, is a coincidence that might raise eyebrows. While "Iphigenia in Aulis" released first, "The Last of Us" had been in development since 2009 and had a trailer out by December 2011. For what it's worth, Carey claimed in a Goodreads Q&A that he had never heard of "The Last of Us" until he finished writing "The Girl with All the Gifts."

In fact, it appears that both stories were inspired by the same source material. Carey has said he learned about Cordyceps from a David Attenborough nature documentary. This was likely the 2006 BBC series "Planet Earth," narrated by Attenborough, which "The Last of Us" creator Neil Druckmann also cited as his source. I can understand two different writers coming up with the same idea upon learning about Cordyceps. As Carey noted, Cordyceps sounds too fantastic and scary to be real. Its existence inevitably makes you think, "Thank God it doesn't infect humans," and from there any creative mind will ask, "Except, what if..."

So, with how similar the stories and settings are, is there anything that sets them apart?