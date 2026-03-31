5 Forgotten 2000s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Science fiction in the 2000s was a curious beast indeed, because in an important way, we were already living in the future. When 1999 ended, the world entered a strange state of millennial angst, unsure as to what to do now that the world didn't end. Also, humanity began to rapidly adopt cellular telephones, which eventually gave way to smartphones. Streaming technology improved to the point where people could begin watching videos with ease in their homes (gone were the dial-up days of downloading the "Phantom Menace" preview), and movies became all the easier to access.

Meanwhile, all the visions of the future that were glimpsed in sci-fi movies of the 1950s to the 1980s didn't really predict the internet, the rise of YouTube, or the birth of social media. Our actual reality seemingly outstripped our fiction. We weren't really sure where to look after that. Then, after the horrors of 9/11, a lot of our sci-fi stories (after a stop in terrorism stories) began to eventually skew toward fantasy. Light stories about action heroes suddenly became very popular; it's no wonder that the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched only seven years later. Also, to flee the horrors of the world, we fled into familiarity/nostalgia, so remakes/reboots suddenly became very popular. We needed a pop culture bedrock to hang on to in uncertain times.

And during all this, some filmmakers continued to push the genre forward, often in unusual and unique ways. There were a lot of great and a lot of terrible sci-fi movies in the 2000s, all of them alternately memorable. The following films may not be super widely known, but each one of them is worth checking out.