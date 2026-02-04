12 Best Steampunk Movies Of All Time, Ranked

It's hard to find a science fiction fan who doesn't have a soft spot for steampunk. Generally understood as a subgenre focused on the steam-powered machinery prevalent in the late 19th and early 20th century and its hypothetical developments, the realm of steampunk is open to lots of variation and definitional debate. It includes works of hard, historically thorough sci-fi, as well as pure fantasy where the bells and whistles of early industrialization come into play as a freely-defined aesthetic. Anything sci-fi with that vintage-advanced feel, that emphasis on old-new tension expressed through dense industrial landscapes made out of brass and clock movements, can fall under this particular rusted umbrella.

Movies themselves, those once-thought-impossible illusions born from 1890s machines, are one of the most steampunk of inventions — so it's only appropriate that cinema should have a rich tradition of films that borrow from the genre to build out their worlds. Here, we have ranked the best steampunk movies of all time, and you will find that a third of the list is made up of Jules Verne adaptations, a third of it is made up of animation, and a third of it is Czech. Put on your top-hat-and-goggles combo, and dive in.