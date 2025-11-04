Michael J. Fox's 2001 Disney Sci-Fi Movie Deserves Way More Love

For many decades, Disney Animation had an audience of young girls on lock. Thanks to multiple hit film adaptations of European folk tales, the "Disney Princess" became solidified in the mass consciousness. Films like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937), "Cinderella" (1950), "Sleeping Beauty" (1959), "The Little Mermaid" (1989), and "Beauty and the Beast" (1991) are still watched to this day, and still marketed under Disney's lucrative "Princess" brand.

Disney, however, clearly longed to capture an audience of young boys as well. Adventure films like "The Rescuers," fantasy films like "The Black Cauldron," and comedies like "Robin Hood" weren't cutting the mustard. Disney wanted to make a broad, tech-based, action-packed adventure — something modern — for hyped-up little male children. One can see them try time and time again, always no almost no success. "Tarzan" was a hit, but it was presented as a moody romance, not a jungle adventure. Their 2000 film "Dinosaur" was a bold technical experiment with state-of-the-art CGI, but it wasn't a runaway success. The company's most notorious failure of the era was 2002's "Treasure Planet," a sci-fi re-up of Robert Louis Stevenson's "Treasure Island," that audiences stayed away from in droves.

For the purposes of this article, we will zoom in on the 2001 film "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," a steampunk "Indiana Jones"-style adventure derived from (but not directly based on) the works of Jules Verne. "Atlantis" had a young scientist at its center, Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox), and he assembled a group of adventurers to follow an ancient map to the Lost City of Atlantis. It's not as tight or as fun as an "Indiana Jones" movie, but it's still worth a brief glance. If not for its story (which is predictable), then for its unusual, bracing animation and character designs.