The 12 Best Movies And TV Shows Based On Jules Verne Books, Ranked

Born in Nantes, France in 1928, Jules Verne was sent to Paris as a young man to study law, but fell in love with theatre. He wrote several plays, got married, worked as a stock broker, and continued to write on the side. Eventually, Verne had an epiphany: What if he combined his twin passions of adventure stories and scientific inquiry? You might say this was a "novel" concept in the mid-1800s. Verne's vision was realized when a publisher agreed to print Verne's "Voyages extraordinaires—Cinq semaines en ballon" ("Extraordinary Journeys: Five Weeks In A Balloon") in 1864. The serialized story became a bestseller, so Verne quit his job, writing "science fiction" for 40 years until his death in 1905.

"Extraordinary journeys" doesn't have the same ring as "sci-fi," but Verne is often called the "father of science fiction". Considering sci-fi stories dominate narrative storytelling, Verne can be considered the grandaddy of "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "Avatar," superheroes, and the list goes on. While Verne inspired essentially every sci-fi story ever, we're only going to look at those based on his books. While these adaptations may not be better than their source material, each shows how Verne inspired generations of storytellers, and continues to do so today. You don't have to plunge 20,000 leagues beneath the sea, travel the world in 80 days in a balloon, or even crack open a book to discover Verne's brilliance. Just check out the 12 best movies and TV shows based on his books!