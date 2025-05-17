James Cameron's Favorite Use Of 3D In A Movie May Surprise You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's clear that when it comes to 3D photography in cinema, James Cameron is the primary pioneer of the medium. Following the landmark success of his 1997 blockbuster "Titanic," Cameron began developing his passion project, "Avatar." He wound up taking more than a decade to craft, film, and complete his sci-fi epic primarily due to the rate at which technology was changing in order to match with his ambitious vision of Pandora, the home of the Na'vi. When filming "Avatar," Cameron and cinematographer Vince Pace even developed the Fusion Camera System, which is a digital camera system used to shoot films in stereoscopic 3D. It utilized two high-definition cameras in a single camera body to capture depth perception.

12 years after audiences around the world flocked cinemas in record-breaking numbers to witness Cameron's epic recreation of one of the most notable disasters of the 20th century, they came in droves once again for his newest technological marvel. "Avatar" would eventually go on to become the highest-grossing film of all-time, topping his "Titanic." Although the film remains a heavily-contested topic amongst cinephiles in regards to its cliched storytelling (which borrows heavily from films like "FernGully: The Last Rainforest" and "Dances with Wolves"), the sheer spectacle of witnessing the visual splendor of Pandora in what was, at the time, the most immersive use of 3D solidifies "Avatar" as one of the most viscerally enthralling cinematic experiences ever.

Cameron remains the undisputed king of 3D cinema, and in the wake of the success of "Avatar," every studio jumped aboard the bandwagon hoping for a taste of that glorious 3D ticket price-inflated box office. Unfortunately, most releases were 3D post-conversion jobs, and for every "How to Train Your Dragon," which showcased some of the greatest use of 3D ever, you had a "Clash of the Titans" or, worse, "The Last Airbender," which bastardized the tech, causing audiences to lose interest. Indeed, rather than following Cameron's lead in using 3D to enhance the viewing experience, most studios instead opted to employ it as a gimmick that added little to the finished product. However, there was one film so notable for its 3D cinematography that Cameron considered it the greatest use of the technology he had ever seen.