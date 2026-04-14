The Harry Potter TV Series Has A Major Problem That HBO Still Has Time To Fix

When the first trailer for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" dropped, fans clocked a few things. First of all, it looks almost identical, especially in terms of its sets, to the "Harry Potter" movie franchise — which is something that one of that property's directors, Chris Columbus, pointed out before that trailer even surfaced. One thing does feel different from those films, though, and that's the "Harry Potter" TV series' color grading. So, will HBO brighten up the show, so to speak, before it actually premieres?

I don't know, but let me also go over what color grading is, exactly. Much like you might slap a filter on an Instagram or TikTok post, color grading is just a really advanced filter used by TV and movie professionals. After the scene is actually shot, you can tweak the colors in post-production to make the scene in question brighter or darker. This is pure conjecture on my part, but it sure does seem like the team behind "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" either color-graded the trailer's scenes to be darker or they shot them in strangely dim lighting. (Remember the kerfuffle over the color grading for the "Wicked" movies?)

A lot of fans noticed this, myself included. Granted, the original movies, which used four different directors across its 10-year run, got literally darker as the subject material got increasingly scary and serious, but this is an adaptation of the very first book. So, will HBO change course? It certainly has time; like I said, a lot of the work that goes into a project's color-grading happens in post-production. What worries me, though, is that this seems like a clear message and an indicator of the tone, which doesn't really mesh with the source material.