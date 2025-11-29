Wicked Fans All Have The Same Complaint About The Movies (And They're Not Wrong)

On November 24, 2025 — three days after "Wicked: For Good" hit theaters and made magic at the box office — an account called @DiscussingFish on the social media platform X posted a joke about the film. "Jon M. Chu has confirmed he 'Forgot' to do the color grading for both 'WICKED' movies," the account, which is clearly mimicking accounts like @DiscussingFilm, wrote, attributing a quote to Chu that simply reads, "My fault."

Chu himself responded to the post elsewhere and called it "clickbait," but it also links to a Variety piece about how Chu forgot to call "cut" while filming a particularly emotional scene between Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba Thropp and Ariana Grande-Butera's Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked: For Good." The reason this joke even happened in the first place, though, is the colors in "Wicked: For Good" look, uh, bad.

Other people on X noticed this problem too. More specifically, fans took umbrage with pictures of practical sets supposedly used for both of Chu's "Wicked" films — 2024's "Wicked: Part One" being the other — based on the cinematic result we got. X user @thediegocrespo reposted shots of the brightly colored sets with the caption "Director and DP should be sued for malpractice," referencing both Chu and the movie's cinematographer Alice Brooks. When questioned, he continued with some solutions: "Proper lighting, lensing, [and] blocking of actors within a scene make a world of difference. Plenty of movies shot digitally (and with lots of VFX) look wonderful. It's just poorly implemented with 'Wicked.'"

I don't disagree with any of this, and I also think this is part of a larger problem. The "Wicked" movies, which are partially based on one of the most famously colorful movies in history, are not visual feasts, and even worse, they're not alone.