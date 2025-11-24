Wicked: For Good Changed The Meaning Of Oz's Yellow Brick Road Into Something Dark

Hop off your broomstick and put down the Grimmerie if you haven't seen "Wicked: For Good" yet. Spoilers ahead!

In the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," the yellow brick road traversed by Dorothy (Judy Garland), her dog Toto, and her new friends in Oz is a cheerful, charming part of the movie (which also helps show off the film's stunning use of Technicolor). In "Wicked: For Good," it takes on a much more sinister meaning because it represents forced labor and oppression.

As production designer Nathan Crowley told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, crafting this iconic pathway for Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked" — which itself is a take on "The Wizard of Oz" — took a strange turn for the second film, "Wicked: For Good." As Crowley put it, "The Yellow Brick Road is slightly harder because we are telling a different story with [it]. We're telling you that it's a form of oppression, not joy. The Wizard is using it to cut down the forest of Oz. And so we have to tell that story."

This is actually on display in the film's opening moments, where we watch as Ozian officials force animals — animals that have been stripped of their ability to speak and enslaved on the orders of the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum — to build the road itself before the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), intervenes and frees the once powerful beasts. The treatment of animals in "Wicked" is a pretty clear allegory for fascism and slavery, and unfortunately for the Yellow Brick Road, this beloved movie structure is a big part of that.