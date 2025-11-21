Wicked: For Good Ending Explained - What Happens To Elphaba?

Do not traverse the yellow brick road if you haven't seen "Wicked: For Good" yet — hop on your broomstick, fly away, and come back once you've watched the movie, because there are massive spoilers ahead!

"Wicked: For Good" concluded the story of Elphaba Thropp, the verdant witch with wonderful powers played by Cynthia Erivo in Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. So, what happens to her at the end?

I'll get there, but first, let's go over some of the basics regarding "Wicked: For Good." When Chu adapted the musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman — which itself is adapted from Gregory Maguire's "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," originally published in 1995 — he decided to split it into two parts, echoing the way the stage musical plays out. While this was a somewhat controversial choice, it did make sense; there's quite a lot going on in "Wicked," the story that serves as the backstory for the woman who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West (a role that was, of course, originated by Margaret Hamilton in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz"). Basically, throughout its various forms, "Wicked" asks one question: are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?

When it comes to Elphaba, is she actually as wicked as the Wizard, played in Chu's films by Jeff Goldblum, claims, or is it the case that (if we're using Internet parlance) "Elphaba innocent?" Let's break it down.