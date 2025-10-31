Why Wicked: For Good Won't Show Dorothy Gale's Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Wicked: For Good" is coming to theaters at the end of November, a year after the first part of Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical earned critical acclaim and crushed the box office. Apparently, Chu is making a pretty bold choice when it comes to one major part of this sequel's story, and it concerns Dorothy Gale, the protagonist of "The Wizard of Oz," who only lightly factors into "Wicked: Part One."

Sorry — let me back up. "The Wizard of Oz," which itself is based on Frank Baum's 1900 book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," inspired Gregory Maguire to write "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" in 1995. Maguire's book then inspired Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, and in 2003, their stage musical "Wicked" premiered in San Francisco before moving to New York City's Broadway that same year. That's how we got to Chu's massively ambitious and frankly spectacular two-part movie adaptation of the musical. So, let's go back to Dorothy. We don't know, as of this writing, who's playing Dorothy in the movie; unlike the mess over the voice of the Cowardly Lion, this is currently being kept under wraps. In a feature in People Magazine, though, Chu revealed something interesting: "Wicked: For Good" won't reveal Dorothy's face.

"I didn't want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with," Chu told the outlet before saying the story "is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey, and she is a pawn in the middle of all of it." Still, Chu did hint at a major event from "The Wizard of Oz" that we'll see in "Wicked: For Good."