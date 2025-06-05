Wicked: For Good Trailer Brings Things Full-Circle To The Wizard Of Oz

"Wicked: For Good" doesn't hit theaters until November 2025, but the first trailer is finally here.

In case you're somehow behind on the entire saga of this film's release schedule, let me refresh your memory. After years of development and attempts to make it a reality, the first part of the massive "Wicked" movie, based on Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holtzman's blockbuster Broadway musical of the same name, came out in November 2024. Helmed by Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights"), the initial part of the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, the young, verdantly-hued witch who gets blamed for all of Oz's societal ills, alongside Ariana Grande-Butera as her best friend and eventual Good Witch, Glinda.

"Wicked: Part One" was a box office smash and scored great reviews with critics, and it even earned a handful of Oscar nods, including Best Picture, Best Actress (for Erivo), and Best Supporting Actress (for pop star Grande-Butera, who's credited by her whole name in the film). (It won two "below-the-line" Academy Awards in March 2025 for its costume design and production design, both of which were wholly deserved.) So, how will the story continue in the sequel, which adopted the subtitle "For Good" in honor of one of the musical's most emotional duets? People familiar with either the musical or Gregory Maguire's much darker book "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" (which served as the source material for the musical) probably already have some idea about where "For Good" is going. Now, thanks to the trailer, all kinds of "Wicked" fans will be able to see what's coming this fall.