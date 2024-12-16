FX's Say Nothing Is A Proper (And Necessary) Kick To The Teeth For Irish-American Viewers

/Film has proudly declared the FX mini-series "Say Nothing" some of 2024's best TV, and I could not agree more. Based on an acclaimed non-fiction book by Patrick Radden Keefe, "Say Nothing" is (as the book is subtitled) a "True History of Memory and Murder in Northern Ireland." The story chronicles a half-century of political dissent, threaded through the disappearance and murder of single mother (and alleged British informant) Jean McConville. The two characters we most follow through that thread are Dolours and Marian Price, two sisters inspired to join the Irish Republican Army (IRA) by the failures of peaceful protest and their family's long association with the organization.

Quick history lesson: in 1921, Ireland was partitioned between the 26 free counties and the six Northern counties that remained under British rule. With a majority population of Protestant Unionists, these counties would seemingly never have a popular majority to secede. The Catholic Republicans in Northern Ireland, though, kept the dream of (and struggle for) a United Ireland alive. Some with quiet prayers and activism, some with what many called terrorism.

Now, I knew these broad strokes before watching "Say Nothing," and not just from reading Radden Keefe's book a couple of years earlier. I'm Irish-American; my mother's family is from Cork, and my father's is from Tyrone (one of the six Northern counties). Learning that made the split feel palpable to me, even if I didn't at first grasp the political complexities. Hearing my paternal great-grandfather was part of the Irish Republican Brotherhood before leaving for America in the 1920s? I latched onto the adventure of that, conceiving of him as a heroic freedom fighter who had no choice but to flee. "Sinn Féin" might as well have translated to "good guys" in my head.

Many Irish-Americans like to over-identify with the first part of their heritage, even though it's obviously the more distant one. I can be certainly guilty of that; in my early 20s, my conviction that there should be a United Ireland grew and grew, even though it would only bring me satisfaction on the principle of it. I'd listen to old Irish rebellion anthems, from "Come Out 'Ye Black and Tans" to "The Rising of the Moon," as simple uplifting tunes. Even in films where the IRA are condemned as terrorists, with the foot soldiers being misguided and leadership corrupt (e.g.,"The Crying Game"), half of me would root for them. "They're doing it for a good cause," I'd think, but the nuance I can now understand is that following a good cause doesn't automatically make one a hero.

I visited Ireland for the first time in December 2022 and brought along the copy of "Say Nothing" I'd been putting off reading. I was finally going to see and step foot in Ireland, so what better pastime than a history book about the country I would be absorbing. By the end of it, though, my convictions were tempered. I still side with Irish Republicanism more than not, and the ultimate villain of this history is the British Empire, but I can't comfortably dismiss the description of the IRA as terrorists anymore. Watching the show render these events plain as the eye could see reminded me of how Radden Keefe's words shook my beliefs out of place.