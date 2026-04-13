Marshals Episode 7 Highlights One Of John Dutton's Biggest Failures On Yellowstone

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 7, "Family Business."

"Marshals" episode 7 sees Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) visit Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and offer to buy his land. During their meeting, Tom points out how Kayce's father failed to make the Yellowstone Ranch profitable, highlighting a major criticism of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

"Marshals" started by killing off Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton in the worst way possible, and in March 2026, we learned a big part of the reason why. A report claimed that Monica's death came down to Paramount needing to differentiate "Marshals" from "Yellowstone" in order to retain streaming rights. That's somewhat surprising, if only because the spin-off hasn't otherwise been afraid to embrace its heritage.

So far, "Marshals" has acknowledged random "Yellowstone" storylines and even borrowed plot points from Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-Western series. At one point, Kayce and his Marshals team came dangerously near the Train Station dumping ground from the mothership series. All of that is a testament to the fact that, despite having to kill Monica, showrunner Spencer Hudnut and his writers aren't afraid to look back at the show that started it all.

That continued in episode 7, which saw Weaver visit Kayce at his East Camp home and try to sweet-talk his host into handing over his land. During their dinnertime sit-down, Kayce tells Weaver that he believes the old ways of ranching are still the best, to which Weaver replies, "From what I hear, the old ways included the Yellowstone never turning a profit." This brief moment encapsulates one of the biggest criticisms of John Dutton and his commitment to retaining the Yellowstone Ranch at all costs. What's more, it raises an important question about how Kayce's future might play out.