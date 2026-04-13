Marshals Episode 7 Highlights One Of John Dutton's Biggest Failures On Yellowstone
This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 7, "Family Business."
"Marshals" episode 7 sees Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) visit Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and offer to buy his land. During their meeting, Tom points out how Kayce's father failed to make the Yellowstone Ranch profitable, highlighting a major criticism of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.
"Marshals" started by killing off Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton in the worst way possible, and in March 2026, we learned a big part of the reason why. A report claimed that Monica's death came down to Paramount needing to differentiate "Marshals" from "Yellowstone" in order to retain streaming rights. That's somewhat surprising, if only because the spin-off hasn't otherwise been afraid to embrace its heritage.
So far, "Marshals" has acknowledged random "Yellowstone" storylines and even borrowed plot points from Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-Western series. At one point, Kayce and his Marshals team came dangerously near the Train Station dumping ground from the mothership series. All of that is a testament to the fact that, despite having to kill Monica, showrunner Spencer Hudnut and his writers aren't afraid to look back at the show that started it all.
That continued in episode 7, which saw Weaver visit Kayce at his East Camp home and try to sweet-talk his host into handing over his land. During their dinnertime sit-down, Kayce tells Weaver that he believes the old ways of ranching are still the best, to which Weaver replies, "From what I hear, the old ways included the Yellowstone never turning a profit." This brief moment encapsulates one of the biggest criticisms of John Dutton and his commitment to retaining the Yellowstone Ranch at all costs. What's more, it raises an important question about how Kayce's future might play out.
Marshals highlights John Dutton's shortsightedness
The events of "Yellowstone" are, in a way, all the result of John Dutton promising his own father that he would keep the Dutton Ranch in the family. Every season of the show revolved around a conflict over the ranch itself, with the Duttons fending off multiple would-be buyers and nefarious forces looking to take over the land and end the Dutton dynasty. While John Dutton's refusal to sell or cede his land was a big part of what made him a hero for many viewers, it was also one of his biggest shortcomings. His stubbornness led to untold drama, conflict, and, ultimately, tragedy.
At times, this steadfastness became excruciatingly frustrating, like when John turned down exorbitant offers for his land. In season 3, the Dutton patriarch was offered $500 million by Market Equities CEO Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) and real estate investor Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway). He refused to take it, telling Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), "I made a promise and I'd rather lose it than break it."
As a result of John's refusal to budge, the Dutton family remained cash-poor but land-rich, as alluded to by Tom Weaver in "Marshals" episode 7. At the dinner table, Weaver confirms that John's entire operation never made a profit, and in this moment, we're reminded that while Costner's exalted rancher is often seen as a hero, he was arguably misguided when it came to the most crucial aspect of "Yellowstone." That's to say nothing of the awful things the Duttons have done at the behest of their patriarch.
Will Kayce Dutton follow in his father's footsteps?
In "Marshals" episode 4, Kayce appeared to find a surrogate John Dutton in Tom Weaver. But with the transplant rancher offering to buy East Camp, he's starting to look a lot more like the kind of metaphorical vampires John Dutton had to fight off in "Yellowstone." The question is, will Kayce Dutton follow his father's example, or do what he did with the Yellowstone Ranch and sell the land in order to break the cycle of violence and tragedy?
In a way, it would be disappointing to see Kayce give up the land he settled on with his wife and son at the end of "Yellowstone." East Camp was supposed to be his sanctuary after years of drama, and giving it up would seem like a cop out. On the other hand, holding onto it as tightly as his father held the Yellowstone Ranch could set him on a similarly tragic path. It's an interesting dilemma for Kayce, and one I wish this show had time to explore.
Unfortunately, "Marshals" has basically been delivering a new show with every episode and failing to really engage with any of its most interesting ideas. At least, that's been the trend thus far. The show could still get a handle on its multiple storylines, but those narrative threads are so considerable, it doesn't seem like "Marshals" will have time to adequately address them. What happened to the powerful Dutton family rival from "Marshals" episode 3? That entire setup is at least a season's worth of TV. Now we might see a "Yellowstone"-like stand-off over the East Camp land? It's all a bit bewildering, really. Let's hope the show manages to narrow its focus.