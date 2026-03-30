Marshals Episode 5 Briefly Acknowledges A Random Yellowstone Season 1 Storyline
"Marshals" episode 4 references one of the most heartbreaking moments of "Yellowstone," and the synergy between both shows continues in the spin-off's latest chapter. Episode 5 has Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his team looking into a case involving Indigenous teenage girls who've been kidnapped by a trafficking ring. The storyline echoes the "Yellowstone" season 1 moment where Kayce saves a kidnapped Native American girl from a van, which even gets mentioned in this "Marshals" episode.
The moment occurs during an emotional conversation between Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and Kayce as they remember Monica (Kelsey Asbille). As you probably recall, "Marshals" previously killed off Monica in the worst way possible, but her memory looms large in this episode. During the convo, Tate reminds his old man about the time he saved the girl on "Yellowstone," and doing the same for the missing victims on "Marshals" is the best way to honor Monica's memory.
It's a valid point by Tate, as Monica offers herself as bait to catch a serial killer who is targeting Native American women on "Yellowstone." It also makes Kayce's aforementioned heroics look better in hindsight, as some fans believe his rescue mission subplot came out of nowhere at the time. There is a lot of randomness on "Yellowstone," but Native American characters dealing with persecution is a constant in this franchise — so, maybe, the fan criticisms aren't entirely accurate here.
Marshals episode 5 is a reminder of Kayce's loyalty to the Broken Rock Reservation
Some "Yellowstone" fans believe that Kayce Dutton saving that girl was random. While the series explores the horrors faced by Native Americans, their storylines often feel like afterthoughts, as the crux of the show is the Dutton family protecting its land. Be that as it may, the "Yellowstone" season 1 moment establishes Kayce as an ally to the Broken Rock Reservation, which he continues to be on "Marshals."
No one is ever going to claim that the "Yellowstone" franchise is narratively consistent. In fact, there are arguments to be made that "Marshals" doesn't know what it wants to be, as the spin-off keeps introducing new subplots without seeing others through to the end. However, Spencer Hudnut's series boasts a couple of moments that make random "Yellowstone" scenes feel more significant, such as the aforementioned conversation between Tate and Dutton.
Was Kayce saving a Native American girl on "Yellowstone" random at the time? Or did it lay the groundwork for ideas that continue to inform this franchise? In that episode, "No Good Horses," the girl refuses to talk to the police because she doesn't want anyone to know what she went through, so justice is handled the frontier way.
"Marshals" episode 5 includes scenes where the people of the Broken Rock Reservation make their distrust of the police known, as they represent a government that's made life difficult for Native Americans. There are parallels between both episodes, reminding viewers that Kayce might be the only true ally the reservation has outside of its own community.
You can stream episodes of "Marshals" on Paramount+.