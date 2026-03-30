Marshals Episode 5 Briefly Acknowledges A Random Yellowstone Season 1 Storyline

Some "Yellowstone" fans believe that Kayce Dutton saving that girl was random. While the series explores the horrors faced by Native Americans, their storylines often feel like afterthoughts, as the crux of the show is the Dutton family protecting its land. Be that as it may, the "Yellowstone" season 1 moment establishes Kayce as an ally to the Broken Rock Reservation, which he continues to be on "Marshals."

No one is ever going to claim that the "Yellowstone" franchise is narratively consistent. In fact, there are arguments to be made that "Marshals" doesn't know what it wants to be, as the spin-off keeps introducing new subplots without seeing others through to the end. However, Spencer Hudnut's series boasts a couple of moments that make random "Yellowstone" scenes feel more significant, such as the aforementioned conversation between Tate and Dutton.

Was Kayce saving a Native American girl on "Yellowstone" random at the time? Or did it lay the groundwork for ideas that continue to inform this franchise? In that episode, "No Good Horses," the girl refuses to talk to the police because she doesn't want anyone to know what she went through, so justice is handled the frontier way.

"Marshals" episode 5 includes scenes where the people of the Broken Rock Reservation make their distrust of the police known, as they represent a government that's made life difficult for Native Americans. There are parallels between both episodes, reminding viewers that Kayce might be the only true ally the reservation has outside of its own community.

You can stream episodes of "Marshals" on Paramount+.