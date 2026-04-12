5 Must-Watch Sci-Fi Western TV Shows (Other Than Firefly)

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Something you'll notice about all the TV shows on this list: few of them lived very long. Indeed, four of the six shows I'll be covering (including "Firefly," available on Disney+) were canceled after a single season. It seems that a mass audience doesn't always flock to the clever blending of Western and sci-fi. It's hard to say why, as filmmakers and TV writers keep returning to the genre, time and time again, generation after generation. There is a long, proud tradition of "weird west" tales, going back at least as far as the pulp stories of Robert E. Howard. Plus, audiences are clearly interested in the genre, at least sporadically; remember that steampunk trend that started up in the 1990s?

Joss Whedon's 2002 series "Firefly" still has a passionate cult to this day, despite Whedon himself being ousted as an abusive a-hole. The series took place in the 26th century in a massive solar system overseen by the Alliance. The main characters were a ragtag bunch of misfits who flew around in a rogue smuggling vessel called the Serenity. The gimmick of the series is that most of the planets they visited weren't wealthy enough to afford high-tech doodads, so they looked an awful lot like the Old West, including the fashion. To add to the Old West feel, the show's main character, Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) was an ex-Confederate soldier. Well, he was the sci-fi equivalent of an ex-Confederate soldier. The series died after 14 episodes, and was revived as a feature film, "Serenity," in 2005.

The below TV shows didn't get their own feature films, but most of them were indeed yanked from the airwaves after a year or two. They're all worth a look, however. Some of them are even okay for your kids.