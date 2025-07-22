Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Starred In A Sci-Fi Series That Deserved More Time
Alan Ritchson so embodies hulking ex-military policeman Jack Reacher that it's hard to imagine a time before he played the role. Ritchson's performance in Prime Video's hugely popular "Reacher" — which broke a ratings record with its third season — is a big part of why the show has been so successful, with fans finally getting an on-screen version of the titular hero who fully represents the character from Lee Child's equally popular book series. But it took Ritchson some time to find the role that would make him a major star.
The actor took the long road to landing what has proved to be his breakthrough role. In fact, he's been toiling away on both the big and small screens since the early 2000s, beginning with his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman on "Smallville" back in 2006 — though his real TV debut came a few years prior when he auditioned for "American Idol," but the less said about that the better. After "Smallville," Ritchson continued to work consistently. Some of his more notable roles include Gloss in the "Hunger Games" films and Hank Hall/Hawk in DC's "Titans." Ritchson starred in an overlooked MMA movie, which was recently made available on Prime Video, he played Raphael in 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and its sequel, 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows," and he starred as Thad Castle in Spike TV's sitcom "Blue Mountain State."
All of these projects were successful in their own ways, though none of them propelled Ritchson to "Reacher"-level fame. But prior to becoming the major star he is today, the actor also appeared in an array of lesser-known projects, including a sci-fi series that deserved to be more well-known than it ultimately was.
Alan Ritchson's Grindhouse-inspired dystopian sci-fi action show was insane
Back in 2017, just before Alan Ritchson first appeared as Hank Hall in "Titans" (before leaving after season 3), the actor landed a starring role in SyFy's "Blood Drive." The show was set in a dystopian version of 1999 wherein a cataclysmic event known as the "Great Fracking Quakes" physically split the United States into two. Separated by an enormous ravine known as "the Scar," the country is in the process of being taken over by a corporation called Heart Enterprises, which uses mysterious discoveries from the Scar to allow them to control every aspect of the new U.S. society.
Ritchson stars as good guy LA police officer Arthur Bailey, who investigates an underground race called the Blood Drive. This death race across America involves cars that run on human blood (which should give you a good idea of the show's tone), and after Bailey's investigation is discovered by the master of ceremonies, Julian Slink (Colin Cunningham), he's forced to team up with dangerous temptress Grace D'Argento (Christina Ochoa) to take part in the race. The whole show was made in a 1970s grindhouse style, emulating the look of low-budget exploitation and splatter movies, making for a unique but short-lived series that didn't necessarily get the response it deserved.
There were 13 episodes of "Blood Drive" for its first season, but the show was cancelled fairly early on in its run, according to series creator James Roland, who announced the cancellation himself the same night the finale aired. According to Deadline, the show had a "promising start" with 834,000 viewers for its premiere episode, but the numbers quickly dropped, with the show averaging 300,000-400.000 viewers for most episodes. That said, given the positive critical response and the fact that fans of the show seemed to really enjoy it, had it been given more of a chance to grow an audience, it might have become a popular cult show.
Blood Drive could have been a cult hit
"Blood Drive" gave us one of Alan Ritchson's best performances, with the actor fully embracing the wildness of the series. What's more, critics were clearly quite taken with the end result. "Blood Drive" has a 76% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 21 reviews, with Charles Bramesco of Rolling Stone finding the "cinema du carsploitation fun" quite appealing. The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg, meanwhile, saw a lot of value in "a show that just aspires to be a bloody, leering, disreputable hoot and largely succeeds."
Not everyone was impressed, however, with Sophie Gilbert of The Atlantic opining that the series "isn't a television show so much as a mashup of everything that's ever offended the Parents Television Council." Still, on the whole, you can't say it was the critical reception that killed "Blood Drive." Neither can you say that fans of the show weren't passionate enough. Judging by the Reddit comments that came in the wake of its cancellation, "Blood Drive" was a hit with the viewers who did manage to catch it, with one fan calling the series "incredibly fun, ridiculous, and the closest thing to a Mad Max-type show." Others lamented how SyFy seemed a tad too cancel-happy, with one Redditor writing, "Syfy should really be called 'Cancelfy' because that's all they do." Elsewhere on Reddit, fans of "Blood Drive" accepted that the ratings were low but talked up the show overall, with one user calling it a "fun series through and through" and praising the "impeccable art direction to mask its low budget trappings." They added, "For a low-budget SyFy production, it was stylish in a way stuff like 'Dark Matter' and 'Killjoys' didn't have the imagination to pull off."
With all this in mind, it really does seem as though, given a little more time, "Blood Drive" would have surely gained a certain cult status and given Alan Ritchson one less series that only lasted one season on his résumé. That said, Ritchson isn't far from the only talented actor to star in a series that lasted just one season, and the short lifespan of "Blood Drive" certainly doesn't speak to his performance of the show's quality. TV history is full of shows that lasted for just one run of episodes, including the recent example of "The Residence," which, by all accounts, was a success but was cancelled by Netflix after just one season.