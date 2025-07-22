Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Starred In A Sci-Fi Series That Deserved More Time

"Blood Drive" gave us one of Alan Ritchson's best performances, with the actor fully embracing the wildness of the series. What's more, critics were clearly quite taken with the end result. "Blood Drive" has a 76% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 21 reviews, with Charles Bramesco of Rolling Stone finding the "cinema du carsploitation fun" quite appealing. The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg, meanwhile, saw a lot of value in "a show that just aspires to be a bloody, leering, disreputable hoot and largely succeeds."

Not everyone was impressed, however, with Sophie Gilbert of The Atlantic opining that the series "isn't a television show so much as a mashup of everything that's ever offended the Parents Television Council." Still, on the whole, you can't say it was the critical reception that killed "Blood Drive." Neither can you say that fans of the show weren't passionate enough. Judging by the Reddit comments that came in the wake of its cancellation, "Blood Drive" was a hit with the viewers who did manage to catch it, with one fan calling the series "incredibly fun, ridiculous, and the closest thing to a Mad Max-type show." Others lamented how SyFy seemed a tad too cancel-happy, with one Redditor writing, "Syfy should really be called 'Cancelfy' because that's all they do." Elsewhere on Reddit, fans of "Blood Drive" accepted that the ratings were low but talked up the show overall, with one user calling it a "fun series through and through" and praising the "impeccable art direction to mask its low budget trappings." They added, "For a low-budget SyFy production, it was stylish in a way stuff like 'Dark Matter' and 'Killjoys' didn't have the imagination to pull off."

With all this in mind, it really does seem as though, given a little more time, "Blood Drive" would have surely gained a certain cult status and given Alan Ritchson one less series that only lasted one season on his résumé. That said, Ritchson isn't far from the only talented actor to star in a series that lasted just one season, and the short lifespan of "Blood Drive" certainly doesn't speak to his performance of the show's quality. TV history is full of shows that lasted for just one run of episodes, including the recent example of "The Residence," which, by all accounts, was a success but was cancelled by Netflix after just one season.