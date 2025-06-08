Why Alan Ritchson Left Titans

It's hard to imagine a time when Alan Ritchson wasn't portraying the hulk of a man known as Jack Reacher in Prime Video's record breaking series "Reacher." The 6-foot 3-inch 235-pound Ritchson seems to have been born to play the giant former military policeman, and since debuting in the role in 2022, he's given fans of Lee Child's novel series, on which the show is based, a book-accurate Jack Reacher that lives up to all expectations.

But it took Ritchson a little while to find the role that has come to define his career thus far. During filming on "Reacher," the show's cast pranked him with an embarrassing part of his past by showing his "American Idol" audition from way back in 2004, proving that even bulky badasses were once just awkward kids. Ritchson did indeed start out as a model with aspirations of becoming a singer before he moved into acting, debuting in 2005 as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman on the CW series "Smallville."

The time between his run on that cult hit series and "Reacher" saw Ritchson play a number of TV and film roles with varying success. After being promised an Aquaman spin-off only to be snubbed for the pilot, Ritchson went on to display a remarkable staying power, working consistently right up until his casting on "Reacher." He even returned to the small-screen DC universe in 2018 when he took on the role of Hank Hall aka Hawk in "Titans." The show debuted on the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service DC Universe before moving to HBO Max, and Ritchson remained a part of the cast for the first three of the series' four seasons.

In many ways, "Titans" was a warm-up for the busy TV schedule Ritchson would soon experience with "Reacher," as the star departed the series in 2021 just one year before his hugely-successful Prime Video show debuted. Was it "Reacher" that actually caused the actor to leave his DC Comics series? Allow us to explain.