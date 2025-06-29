Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Starred In An Overlooked MMA Movie On Prime Video

Alan Ritchson has been acting since he debuted as Arthur Curry/Aquaman on The WB's "Smallville" back in 2006. But if you're a casual fan, it might have seemed like he came out of nowhere in 2022 when Prime Video's hugely popular "Reacher" first arrived. Ritchson was perfect for the role of Jack Reacher, an ex-military policeman who started life in the novels of Lee Child and had been given semi-successful big screen adaptations in 2012's "Jack Reacher" and 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back." The problem with those two movies was, well, Tom Cruise, whose 5-foot-7-inch frame just didn't match that of the man mountain of the books.

This is part of the reason Ritchson was so successful as the lead in "Reacher." His 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound build was much closer to what fans expected, and the show has gone from strength to strength off the back of Ritchson's more book-accurate portrayal, with season 3 of "Reacher" breaking a ratings record. But prior to this, the actor had been hustling for almost two decades, and there are plenty of great Alan Ritchson roles that aren't Jack Reacher.

One of those came with "Above the Shadows," a 2019 supernatural romance written and directed by Claudia Myers, in which Ritchson plays a down-and-out former mixed martial arts fighter who finds his way back to prominence courtesy of an invisible woman. Doesn't sound great, does it? But "Above the Shadows" was actually received quite well, is currently streaming on Prime Video, and contains an overlooked Ritchson performance that proved he had what it took to fulfill all the requirements of the Jack Reacher role.