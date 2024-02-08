The Real Life Inspiration Of Buffy's Invisible Girl Is Now A Top TV Executive

The first season of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has some major gems, perhaps none more so than "Out of Sight, Out of Mind." SAG Award-winner Clea DuVall stars in the episode as a teen girl who is so shy and overlooked by her classmates that she literally turns invisible, causing her to lash out violently.

DuVall's character, Marcie Ross, was named after Marcy Ross, a real-life woman who worked on the "Buffy" set as an assistant to Gail Berman, a producer who helped develop the WB series and has since gone on to produce the Oscar-nominated mega-hit "Elvis." Berman also produced the spin-off series "Angel" and continues to work in television today (most recently on the first season of Netflix's super-successful "Addams Family" series "Wednesday").

Berman still remembers the season 1 episode of "Buffy" as her favorite of the series. Not only was the villain named after her assistant, but she also empathized with her plight.

"When I heard the story of the 'invisible girl' that's something I could understand, very well," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "It was my favorite early story because I totally understood that a girl who felt invisible and no one paid attention to would ultimately become, invisible. There was just so much pain and anger in that story."

The episode doesn't usually make the "Buffy" top 10 lists — the show's seven seasons had a lot of memorable moments — but it's Berman's personal favorite. Luckily, Ross wasn't offended by the comparison. She loves her namesake, and "Out of Sight" is her favorite "Buffy" episode, too. "Marcy [Ross] and I are probably the only ones who would say that's our favorite episode, but there's a real reason for it," Berman added.